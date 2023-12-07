Remix Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating MYB mRNA Degradation in AML at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH)

Data support the therapeutic potential of REM-422, a first-in-class MYB mRNA degrader

Oral dosing of REM-422 in MYB-dysregulated AML PDX models shows robust antileukemic activity

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to modulate RNA processing and address underlying drivers of disease, today announced an upcoming presentation introducing REM-422, the Company's potent, selective, oral small molecule messenger RNA (mRNA) degrader, as a potential treatment for MYB-driven cancers. Data describing the activity of REM-422 in AML xenograft models will be highlighted at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH), taking place from December 9-12, 2023 in San Diego. Results demonstrate oral dosing of REM-422 degrades MYB mRNA, inducing anti-leukemic activity in multiple xenograft models.

Remix Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

"These compelling data support the therapeutic rationale of targeting MYB with REM-422 as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes," said Peter Smith, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics. "REM-422 is the first compound entering the clinic from the REMaster discovery platform and we look forward to the start of clinical development in patients with MYB-dysregulated malignancies."

Lead author Charles Kung, PhD, Vice President of Biology, concludes "MYB is an important oncogenic transcription factor that is dysregulated in the majority of AML and MDS patients and we look forward to bringing REM-422 to patients in need of new treatment options."

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: REM-422, a potent, selective, oral small molecule mRNA degrader of the MYB oncogene, demonstrates anti-tumor activity in mouse xenograft models of AML

Abstract Number: 1425

Session Name: Poster Session I - Presentations

Session Date and Time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM

Session Location: Poster Hall

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster™ technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the potential to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

