PizzaForno Breaks Borders: 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Signs 20 Locations Across Mexico

First 24/7 Automated Pizzeria is now Open in Mexico City

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PizzaForno, North America's first automated pizzeria that bakes pizza in less than three minutes, is growing as quickly as the automated machines can be built. The brand is announcing their newest expansion into Mexico marking their second international breakthrough in the last two years, with PizzaForno debuting in all three of North America's largest countries.

The first 24/7 automated pizzeria is now open in Mexico City. (PRNewswire)

The new location is now open to interested sub-licensees to visit in Mexico City at Av. Santa Fe 546, Lomas de Santa Fe, Contadero, Cuajimalpa de Morelos, 01219 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. The unit will be open to the public in mid-December.

This expansion comes after PizzaForno launched in Canada in 2018 and expanded into the United States in 2021.

Behind the opening and expansion are Master Licensees Salomon Bialostozky and Jacko Duayhe. After this opening, the duo plans to open 20 more locations in the Mexico City area throughout 2024.

"We're bringing delicious pizzas to Mexico, an underserved market, where customers are looking for fast, flavorful, hot meal options that they can access at any time of the day," said Jason Lowder, Chief Marketing Officer of PizzaForno. "As we continue to see excitement for our innovative brand, we look forward to continuing to grow our footprint across the globe."

The pizza vending machine explosion continues, with plans to expand south of the border with over 100 units in the coming years. The growth begins with this location in Mexico City, but PizzaForno plans to grow into Los Cabos, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Monterrey, Puebla, Guadalajara and more.

PizzaForno is growing rapidly and plans to have 25,000 operating units by 2028. The brand prioritizes providing their services in places that would benefit greatly from PizzaForno's cutting-edge technology and have begun expanding into campuses and other unconventional locations. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, this revolutionary concept in North America, offers an array of pizza selection hand made with top-quality ingredients.

Interested licensees are invited to contact PizzaForno to schedule a visit. To learn more about PizzaForno and their licensing opportunities, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/contact.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizzeria which introduces high quality pizza in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of hand made pizza options, each made with high quality ingredients. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno has built the brand on a proven machine with already 2,200 operating in Europe. PizzaForno currently has 61 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed in the U.S. alone, with the first 15 U.S. locations already established in Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and Louisiana. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/.

PizzaForno, North America’s first automated pizzeria that bakes handmade pizza in less than three minutes. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PizzaForno