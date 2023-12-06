MicroAlgo Inc. announced plans to establish a practice base to train graduate students for the university

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ: MLGO) (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo"), today announced that its Chinese companies, Shenzhen University Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Institute, and Haikou Comprehensive Free Trade Zone Management Committee plan to sign a cooperation agreement, namely "postgraduate training and practice base", marking the three parties contributing to the development of domestic innovation to make the talent ecological construction more perfect. Subsequently, the three parties will take the joint training of master's degree students, and school tutor pairing as an entry to expand the field of cooperation, considering the country's major needs and industrial advantages of Haikou, through close cooperation and integration of advantageous resources on all fronts, and to further promote the school to jointly declare the national local scientific research projects, and the construction of key laboratories and other cooperation. To fully implement the scientific research, training of talents, and service.

Shenzhen University, located in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, is a comprehensive university approved by the Ministry of Education of China, under the supervision of Guangdong Province and sponsored by the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government. Shenzhen University has been developing rapidly in the fields of talent cultivation, innovation, and technology research and development, and has achieved more original achievements in science and technology. The university's mechanical design and manufacturing, automation, semiconductor integrated circuits and other disciplines have a very good possibility of docking with Lixin Technology. The establishment of the postgraduate training base develops a broad space for cooperation between the two sides.

Haikou Comprehensive Free Trade Zone was also approved by the State Council. Haikou Free Trade Zone sticks to developing itself, building scientific, intelligent, ecological planning industrial sites. Take high-tech industries as the leading, driving the development of the warehousing and logistics industry. Institutional innovation, technological innovation and policy incentives to benefit the development of the surrounding economy. The development strategy has made gigantic achievements. Sites have become a high-tech industry development base and demonstration plot in Hainan Province, and effectively stimulate the economic growth of its surroundings.

MicroAlgo Inc. believes that further deepening of the cooperation between the three parties will certainly provide strong support for the sustainable development of the semiconductor industry. At the same time, the joint training of postgraduate students for the industry will also contribute to the construction of academic disciplines and the transformation of scientific and technological achievements of Shenzhen University, and will make an important contribution to the development of the country, as well as to the cultivation and retention of high-end technological talents.

The establishment of the joint training base for postgraduate students among MicroAlgo Inc., Shenzhen University, and Haikou Municipal Government offers a new platform for the practical teaching of relevant specialities at Shenzhen University. Through in-depth cooperation, the three parties have built a diversified practical training platform, which creates favorable conditions for the related industries to jointly cultivate excellent scientific research talents and reserve technical talent forces. The cooperation also reflects the common vision of the three parties to establish strategic cooperation between industry, academia and research, and we hope that we can seize this opportunity to actively explore new modes of cooperation, carry out extensive cooperation and exchanges, promote win-win cooperation, and contribute to China's development of basic software for information construction!

About MicroAlgo Inc.

MicroAlgo Inc. (the "MicroAlgo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. MicroAlgo provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of MicroAlgo's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. MicroAlgo's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for MicroAlgo's long-term development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of MicroAlgo, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of MicroAlgo's periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 8-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, MicroAlgo's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business transaction.

MicroAlgo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as may be required by law.

