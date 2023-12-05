Semper Valens Switches to Unanet GovCon ERP

Texas business joins GovCons across country in choosing modern platform over disjointed legacy software

DULLES, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCons), today announced that Semper Valens has selected Unanet's GovCon ERP to provide the company with the streamlined, user-friendly business tools it needs to forecast projects and drive growth. The Texas-based government contractor will use Unanet's platform to manage its information technology business operations and projects for the Department of Defense, the Army, the Air Force, and Veterans Affairs.

With employees spread across 17 states and additional offices in Maryland and Sierra Vista, Ariz., Semper Valens was struggling with a variety of functions in its legacy software for years and kept adding modules to create a cohesive system. Unfortunately, they didn't work well together and required even more time-consuming manual data entry into separate spreadsheets.

Nicholas Brown, chief operating officer, was managing the company's rapid growth and didn't think he had time to find or implement a different ERP solution. However, when he took a timely call from Unanet, he was pleased to learn about its modern approach and how Semper Valens could quickly streamline its operations and financial reporting. After several demos with multiple teams and reviewing other ERP software platforms, he and the company decided to switch to Unanet.

"Everyone really fell in love with the Unanet system," said Brown. "While our old system is the 800-pound gorilla in the room for GovCon software, people are fed up with it. Even with recent upgrades, it is still very clunky and expensive. Unanet's team gave me the confidence to make the change that will be right for our future."

Brown and his team found that Unanet's profit and project forecasting and estimating were key components that the previous software had not invested in, though they were critical to the Semper Valens' strategic planning. Brown appreciated the flexibility of Unanet's reporting solutions that allowed him to easily give team members individual access to create intuitive dashboards and reports specific to a project or a division.

"I want division managers to have the autonomy to create their own reports for their projects, see all of their financials within their division, and to not have to be an engineer to pull the report," said Brown. "Other software doesn't give us this flexibility or capability, so switching to Unanet will save us hours and hours of time."

Brown also liked that employees can enter time and expenses via Unanet's mobile app while traveling, "giving them time back to spend with their families instead of worrying about administrative things."

Like Semper Valens, approximately 70% of GovCons reported experiencing growth last year, according to Unanet's most recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices and business challenges for GovCons. The findings from this year's edition demonstrate how forecasting excellence directly impacts the bottom line and serves as a roadmap for government contractors seeking to enhance operational efficiency, resource utilization, and overall growth.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

