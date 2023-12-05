New Book and Comprehensive Training Course Transforming 911 Telecommunication

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant advancement for emergency response services, Equature proudly announces the release of its groundbreaking book, "Recruit to Responder." It is accompanied by our extensive new 40-hour basic telecommunicator training course. This innovative package is designed to elevate the skills and readiness of personnel in 911 centers, marking a new era in emergency response management.

"Recruit to Responder" is more than a book; it is a blueprint for success in the high-stakes world of emergency communications. Authored by Cherie Bartram, an industry expert with years of experience as a PSAP director, the book delves into the core competencies required to excel as a 911 telecommunicator. It offers valuable insights and practical knowledge, making it an essential read for new recruits and seasoned professionals alike.

Complementing the book, Equature's comprehensive training course covers a wide range of topics crucial for effective emergency communication. Spanning 40 hours, the course includes immersive training in areas such as crisis management, effective communication, technology utilization, and stress management. Designed by experts with years of field experience, the course ensures that telecommunicators are not just trained, but are transformed into skillful responders capable of managing any emergency with calmness and efficiency.

"The combination of 'Recruit to Responder' and our telecommunicator course represents our commitment to excellence in emergency response," said Cherie Bartram. "We believe this integrated approach will significantly enhance the capabilities of 911 centers, ultimately leading to faster, more effective emergency responses and saved lives."

The book and the course are available now. For more information, or to register for the course, please visit www.equature.com.

At Equature, our mission is to enhance public safety communications and response through exceptional technology and continuous learning. Equature provides innovative solutions that empower emergency services, ensuring swift and effective responses to critical situations. Equature's unwavering dedicated commitment guides us as we strive to build a safer world for all through the evolution of public safety technology.

