Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Multi-Site Energy Services Solutions Will Grow to Nearly $69 Billion by 2032

As the popularity of energy as a service (EaaS) continues to increase, the multi-site segment is expected to grow. Through data analytics, AI, and science-based targets, energy service companies (ESCOs) have expanded energy management offerings to help businesses monitor and control energy usage across all their properties. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the value of the multi-site energy services financing market to be $6.6 billion in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%, to a projected $68.7 billion in 2032.

"The global market for multi-site energy services solutions has experienced significant growth in the past couple of years," says Bitania Yemane, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Clients with aggressive sustainability targets and budget constraints have been reevaluating how they spend CAPEX, increasing the appeal of the energy services solutions model."

The latest advances in onsite energy supply and energy efficiency technologies have also created a wider window of opportunity for vendors to help broader client segments reach their sustainability and resiliency goals. Multiple market drivers have supported the adoption of the multi-site EaaS financing model, including sustainability commitments, cost savings, and reductions in complexity. Key market barriers include data access and management, lack of standardization, data security and privacy concerns, according to the report.

The report, Multi-Site Energy Services Solutions, looks at the multi-site EaaS solutions market, including a market overview of drivers and barriers, the industry value chain, and analyses of the multi-site energy services solutions financing market size between 2023 and 2032. For the purposes of this report, the definition of multi-site EaaS solutions is as a service OPEX financing of energy projects for companies with multiple locations and sites across their portfolios. The analysis is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Revenue is segmented by three technology categories: building efficiency; onsite energy supply; and energy efficiency, which include microgrids and energy storage. The analyses also include revenue splits between commercial and institutional customers. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

