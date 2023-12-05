Crossover Health to Offer Occupational Medicine to Employers

Service expansion to address growing needs of employers to consolidate

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossover Health announced today the launch of a new Occupational Medicine offering to complement its existing Primary Health service offered to employers. The new service will be offered nationwide to clients in January 2024 as part of multiple new service, product, and technology introductions from Crossover. The Occupational Medicine offering includes work fitness exams, medical surveillance, and the mitigation of work-related injuries and illnesses. These services will be integrated into Crossover's member engagement, care delivery, and outcomes reporting approach to create a robust, comprehensive, and accountable source of health for employees throughout the country.

The new service coincides with Crossover's entry into market segments where Occupational Medicine is not only the foundation of workplace health and safety, but where advanced Primary Care is also required to control cost, outcomes, and quality. "As we've expanded our client footprint into manufacturing, logistics, unions, and public entities, we've been repeatedly asked by clients to offer an integrated Occupational Medicine service alongside our core Primary Health offerings," said Stephen Ezeji-Okoye MD, Chief Medical Officer at Crossover. "We're thrilled to now be able to offer the employer best-in-class care, guidance, and advice in managing their work environments as well as helping individual members with the full range of health care they may need."

The Occupational Medicine function will be led by Sumeet Batra MD, a board certified Occupational Medicine specialist who previously served as the Medical Director of Occupational Medicine for UC Davis Health in Sacramento, CA as well as the Senior Medical Director of Consulting for International SOS. He's an expert in the development and delivery of customized Occupational Medicine programs that maximize worker health, safety, and productivity. "I've followed the Crossover story for years and have always wanted to bring their member-centric focus to Occupational Medicine. The combination of Occupational Medicine and Primary Health, when delivered through Crossover's member technology platform and measurement-based care model, is going to change the industry standard and expectation."

Occupational Medicine has historically been reactive in nature and focused on treatment and case management once injury occurs. By embedding Occupational Medicine as the newest "specialist"on the care team, Crossover brings a modern, proactive approach to member engagement that will streamline and elevate the employee experience. Both members and employers will gain significant advantages across the care continuum, from prevention to diagnosis, management, and return to health.

Crossover anticipates that by offering Occupational Medicine employers can better consolidate their health benefits ecosystem, have a more capable and accountable health delivery partner, and upgrade their technology and reporting capabilities, all while delivering an exceptional experience to members. Crossover envisions employers using the comprehensive health data generated by our Primary Health and Occupational Medicine services to drive improvements in workforce health, safety, and productivity. The company will also be hosting a Webinar regarding "Integrating Occupational Medicine into Your Overall Health Strategy: A Clinician and Employer Perspective" which will go live on Thursday, December 14th, 2023 at 9am PT/12pm ET registration link .

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care. The company's national medical group delivers Primary Health, a proven care model driven by an interdisciplinary team inclusive of Primary Care, Physical Medicine, Mental Health, Health Coaching and Care Navigation. With a focus on wellbeing and prevention that extends beyond traditional sick care, Crossover builds trusted relationships with its members and flexibly surrounds them with care— in-person, online, and anytime— based on the member preference. Combining a sophisticated approach to data analytics that incorporates social determinants of health, Crossover delivers concrete results and measurable value for employers, payers, and most importantly, members. Together we are building health as it should be and engaging a community of members to live their best health. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com or follow us on social media @crossoverhealth .

