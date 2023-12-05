Chicago Auto Show Announces 2024 Dates and Plans

2024 Public Show Dates: Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), producer of the Chicago Auto Show, announced the dates and plans for the 2024 public show, Feb. 10-19. Showgoers can once again expect an experiential show with both indoor and outdoor ride-and-drives and the return of Chicago Drives Electric, a one-stop-shop for electric vehicle test drives and education.

2024 Chicago Auto Show, Feb. 10-19 (PRNewswire)

"The Chicago Auto Show is a cornerstone event for the city, and we are excited to open our doors again this winter welcoming attendees to experience the latest vehicles, technology and activations," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman JC Phelan.

"The momentum is strong for the 2024 show," said Chicago Auto Show Co-General Manager Jennifer Morand. "With a steady year-over-year attendance growth of 50 percent building back out of the pandemic, we're perfectly positioned to continue to offer a premier attendee experience. The show generates consumer interest and excitement for new vehicles, kicking off the spring market for the local new-car dealers we support."

"Whether or not you are in the market for a new vehicle, the show has something for everyone and is the perfect indoor escape from the harsh Chicago February weather," Phelan added.

The Chicago Drives Electric indoor EV test track will return providing attendees the opportunity to get inside the latest EVs to feel the power of electric. In addition to the ride-alongs, consumers may visit the EV hub to learn more about pressing EV topics including at-home charging, range anxiety, maintenance, and associated EV ownership costs.

"The debate continues about the growth of the electric vehicle segment in the U.S. market, but there's no better proving ground for consumers to test EVs than an event as interactive as the Chicago Auto Show," said Dave Sloan, co-general manager of the show.

At the CATA's Chicago Drive Electric event in the fall, 85 percent of attendees reported that test driving EVs improved their opinion about electric vehicle ownership and 71 percent of attendees responded they were more likely to purchase an electric vehicle after testing them.

"And if consumers decide they're not ready to make the switch to EVs, we have hundreds of internal combustion engine vehicles for them to choose from," said show chairman Phelan.

The 2024 show will host special themed days including:

Game Day at the Auto Show on Sunday, Feb. 11 (wear your favorite sports team apparel for a discount)

Automotive Career Day on Tuesday, Feb. 13 (students of all ages are encouraged to come learn more about various careers within the automotive industry through a series of presentations and activations; special ticket price offered for advanced sales at $10 per ticket)

Chicago Auto Show Food Drive held Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 14-16 (bring three cans of food for A Safe Haven's Food Bank and get a $5 voucher off regular admission)

First Responders & Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14 (present your applicable ID for a $5 voucher off regular admission)

Family Day on Monday, Feb. 19 (The Daily Herald hosts a day of family fun and programming; Presidents Day also means a school holiday for many children)

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show will once again produce fan-favorite events that bring the show floor to life including Chicago Friday Night Flights, a local craft beer sampling event, and the Toyota Miles Per Hour run, where runners can experience the auto show via a 2.4-mile loop inside McCormick Place before the event doors open to the public.

The show's 2024 Media Preview will be held Feb. 8-9 and its black-tie charity gala, First Look for Charity, will be held the evening of Friday, Feb. 9 at McCormick Place. Since its inception, First Look for Charity has raised $60 million for local charities, positively impacting individuals in the Chicagoland community. Attendees can once again expect an evening of gourmet food, beverages, musical entertainment and even the chance to win a brand-new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, all while supporting people in need. Tickets and more information for First Look for Charity can be found at FirstLookforCharity.org.

Tickets to the 2024 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2024 show runs Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place and opens to the public daily at 10 a.m. Adult ticket prices are $17; seniors ages 62 and older are $12; children ages 4-12 are $12; kids 3 and younger are free. Show hours vary by day so please check the site for details.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com. Media information and credential application is now available at ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

