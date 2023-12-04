VESTECK, invited to present at the 16th Annual Greenberg Stent Summit, Boston, MA

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The VESTECK, Inc. Chief Technology Officer, invited to present the "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ technology at the 16th Annual Greenberg Stent Summit, sponsored by Mass General Brigham.

Stent Summit organizers requested Ted Wulfman, VESTECK, Inc. Chief Technology Officer, join in and stimulate the discussion on "There's more to aneurysm treatment than the use of an endograft. What are the roles of adjunctive treatments in aneurysm treatment?" Tuesday 12/5/2023 10:56-11:17AM.

The 16th Greenberg Stent Summit brings together clinicians, members of the FDA and industry notables to create two and a half days of lively discussion on advances in aortic disease repair.

Mr. Wulfman commented, "I am honored to say the least. To receive an invitation to participate at such a prestigious conference as the Greenberg Stent Summit is a true honor. Two weeks ago, Prof. Krievins presented "SUTURE-TIGHT" at the iconic Veith meeting and now we are contributing to the conversation at the Boston Stent Summit. Very exciting stuff."

"The positive momentum continues at VESTECK. We appreciate the podium presence. 9 clinical cases successfully completed. Patients are doing well. 3 new patents have been filed. We are headed to Australia, conducting clinical cases with Professors Ramon Varcoe and Andrew Holden, helping more moms, dads, brothers and sisters," said VESTECK CEO, Joe Rafferty.

About VESTECK, Inc. (WWW.VESTECK.com) is a clinical stage medical device company focused on bringing a platform technology to the aortic repair, structural heart, peripheral vascular markets. The "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ catheter comes preloaded with 4 pair of nitinol sutures, it secures EVAR/TEVAR grafts to the aorta on initial implant or during repair procedures. "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ brings a simple, easy to use technology to physicians, patients and payors.

VESTECK is raising a $16M Series B round to support a clinical trial for FDA 510K clearance.

The VESTECK, Inc. "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ is not commercially available in the USA or OUS.

