HIATUS TEQUILA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERICAN MIXED MARTIAL ARTIST MICHAEL CHANDLER, MARKING FIRST CELEBRITY INVESTOR FOR THE BRAND

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiatus Tequila ( www.hiatustequila.com ), an award-winning, ultra-premium tequila is announcing its first brand partnership. They are thrilled to have American Mixed Martial Artist, Michael Chandler join the team. The collaboration seeks to boost recognition of both the fighter and the brand, in the octagon and on the rocks.

As the brand approaches its 5-year anniversary, Kristopher DeSoto, Founder of Hiatus Tequila, is excited to announce this partnership with Michael Chandler which they believe will redefine what a celebrity partnership can look like in the spirits industry. Together, they aim to change the narrative by emphasizing authenticity, cultural respect, and uncompromised quality.

Chandler's career success as an American Mixed Martial Artist stems from hard work and dedication over the past 15 years. DeSoto's passion for clean, authentic, 100% agave azul tequila echoes these same values and is rooted in his extensive travels throughout Mexico where he lived for nearly 8 years.

"Hiatus Tequila partnered with Michael Chandler because Hiatus' brand values are reflected in Michael's personal and professional life; authenticity, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of perfection", said Desoto. "We're excited for the opportunity to connect to his audience and to introduce our brand to MMA-loving, tequila fans whom we've not yet encountered in our relatively short existence. Bringing an authentic spirit crafted with passion and integrity to Michael's fan base is of great significance for both of us."

Chandler, currently #5 in the UFC Lightweight rankings, a three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion, and a Bellator Season Four Lightweight Tournament winner, isn't merely endorsing Hiatus; he's invested in the brand because of the commitment to crafting tequila the traditional way – with a deep respect for the culture, hard work, and dedication to authenticity and quality.

"My love for tequila runs deep. I've always enjoyed spending free time with friends and family while sipping tequila. I wanted to create my own brand, but once I discovered Hiatus and learned about their commitment to quality, purity, and authenticity, which is what drew me to tequila in the first place, partnering with them was a no-brainer for me," said Chandler.

Hiatus's three expressions of premium tequilas are produced with a third-generation, award-winning tequila family at La Cofradía (NOM 1137), located just outside of the town of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico. Throughout its portfolio of ultra-premium tequilas, Hiatus stays true to the heritage of how tequila was intended to be; agave forward, naturally clean yet complex, ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, or shining in a cocktail. "La Cofradía" in Spanish translates to "Brotherhood", something which Kristopher DeSoto, and Michael Chandler have established organically through the relentless pursuit of unparalleled excellence within both of their crafts.

"My personal hiatus is my passion for crafting authentic tequila, the way it was intended to be," said DeSoto. "This partnership with Michael Chandler is a genuine brotherhood. Hard-working individuals joining forces to bring awareness, education, and respect for tequila culture. This is not simply a business partnership, but rather a comprehensive movement in which we hope to elevate the narrative surrounding celebrity collaboration. We are two visionaries driven by a profound respect for the heritage of tequila, with the goal of leaving behind a legacy defined by authenticity, integrity, and honesty in all that we do."

The partnership looks forward to sharing Hiatus Tequila within new and existing markets while encouraging the importance of taking a hiatus from the norm and pursuing passions just as DeSoto and Chandler have done. The duo will be in-market bringing liquid to lips, eager to meet tequila enthusiasts. They will be actively participating in samplings and bottle signings, appearances, giveaways, and meet-and-greets. This partnership marks a significant, bold move for Hiatus Tequila as it looks to expand its reach and appeal to a broader audience. Chandler's notoriety will introduce the brand to MMA fans and tequila enthusiasts alike.

"Everyone asks me how I got to where I am in my career; there is no true silver bullet other than my values of hard work and dedication," said Chandler. "With this partnership, my core values will ring true. I am not just an MMA fighter but a true businessman. I look forward to helping Hiatus Tequila grow by getting out into the market, meeting the fans, and educating them on what I believe is the best tequila on the planet."

Hiatus Tequila is available at various hospitality venues and retailers with a suggested retail price of $49.99 for the Blanco, $59.99 for Reposado, and $69.99 for Añejo per 750ml size, 40% alc./vol., across markets including, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, California and with Nevada and Tennessee coming soon! The product is for purchase online and ships to 44 states: https://shophiatustequila.com/

Watch the partnership video here: https://youtu.be/FozX97pRrbU

About Hiatus Tequila

If you're like us, you love tequila. We simply wanted to make real tequila. We are a passionate group of like-minded individuals driven by the pursuit of a more pure and elevated way of life. Over five years ago we set out to create an extraordinary tequila in the place that gave the spirit its name. In the town of Tequila, in Jalisco, Mexico, we partnered with a family that makes award-winning tequila—traditionally, transparently, and passionately. Together, with La Cofradía, we crafted something unique, while staying true to how real tequila should taste. Hiatus Tequila is naturally clean yet complex, ideal for sipping neat, but also shines in a cocktail. The brand has garnered numerous awards and accolades from the spirits industry's most well-respected authority figures, including a distinguished 95 rating for Hiatus Añejo from Wine Enthusiast Magazine and several medals, including Double Gold, from the 2021 New York World Spirits Competition. Named one of the Top 100 Spirits by Wine Enthusiast and Top 29 Bottles of Booze by Esquire Magazine in 2019. Just as we were inspired to make our dream of this extraordinary tequila come true, we hope you'll be inspired to take a break, seek balance, and pursue what matters most. Go on hiatus from the everyday. You deserve it. For additional information and updates, please visit hiatustequila.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @hiatustequila.

About Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler is a prominent American Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) known for his explosive fighting style. Born on April 24, 1986, in High Ridge, Missouri, he gained fame competing in various organizations before making a significant impact in the UFC. Chandler, a former NCAA Division I wrestler, has showcased his versatility and knockout power, earning accolades as a three-time Bellator Lightweight Champion. His relentless pursuit of victory and memorable performances have solidified his status as a formidable force in the highly competitive world of UFC lightweight division.

