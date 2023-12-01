TRANSLATE HATE: HOW TO RECOGNIZE ANTISEMITIC LANGUAGE

AMERICAN JEWISH COMMITTEE SEEKS TO EDUCATE THE PUBLIC ON WHY CERTAIN TERMS AND PHRASES ARE ANTISEMITIC AND SHOULD NOT BE USED WHEN DISCUSSING THE WAR

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism has spiked across the globe, The hate has been more vicious and targeted. It's not just anti-Israel, but openly anti-Jewish. Many American Jews are feeling vulnerable and afraid, especially on college campuses.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9113554-american-jewish-committee-how-to-recognize-antisemitic-language/

Antisemitism isn't always easy to see, making it easier to spread. Holly Huffnagle, U.S. Director, Combating Antisemitism at American Jewish Committee, expertly explains when and why certain terms are antisemitic and why they should not be part of the public discussion about the war or in speaking about Jews. Holly educates viewers on how to recognize antisemitic words, phrases and ideas. She talks about American Jewish Committee's newly revised Translate Hate glossary, which seeks to expose the hate hiding between the lines and translate it into something positive, as the only way to stop antisemitism is to understand it.

MORE ABOUT HOLLY HUFFNAGLE:

Holly Huffnagle serves as AJC's U.S. Director for Combating Antisemitism, spearheading the agency's response to antisemitism in the United States and its efforts to better protect the Jewish community. Previously, Huffnagle was the Assistant Director of AJC Los Angeles, overseeing International Relations and all projects and programs related to monitoring and combating antisemitism. Before coming to AJC, Huffnagle served as the policy advisor to the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism at the U.S. Department of State and as a researcher in the Mandel Center of Advanced Holocaust Studies at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Holly has appeared in media outlets ranging from CNN, NBC, Fox and ABC, and has published articles in Times of Israel, Fox News, and other publications in the U.S. Huffnagle has lived and worked in Poland to conduct research on ethnic minority relations before World War II, and was selected for the Auschwitz Jewish Center fellowship on pre-war Jewish life and the Holocaust in Poland and northern Slovakia. She has volunteered at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in Oświęcim, Poland, and served as a liaison for the Jan Karski Educational Foundation.

Produced for: American Jewish Committee

View original content:

SOURCE American Jewish Committee