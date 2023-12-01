Hyundai Motor America Reports Historic November 2023 Sales

- Total Sales Up 11% in November; 16 Consecutive Months of Total Sales Growth
- Hyundai Sets Best-Ever November Total and Retail Sales for the Brand
- Best All-Time Tucson and Santa Fe HEV Total Sales
- November Total Sales Records for IONIQ 5, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, and Palisade
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported best-ever total November sales of 70,079 units, an 11% increase compared with November 2022. This is the 16th month in a row Hyundai has seen increases in total sales. Hyundai set total sales records in November for IONIQ 5 (+99%), Santa Fe (+6%), Santa Fe HEV (+236%), Tucson (+36%) Tucson PHEV (+532%) and Palisade (+59%). All-time total sales records were set for Tucson and Santa Fe HEV.
"We're very pleased with the strong sales and steadfast support from our retail partners, leading us to a 16th consecutive month of increased total sales," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "This exceptional performance extends across our entire brand, with notable strength in our line-up of SUVs, a significant driver of our continued success."
November Retail Highlights
Hyundai sold 58,027 retail units in November, a 3% year-over-year increase from November 2022. November retail sales were led by IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Palisade and Kona. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 10,695 represented a 42% year-over-year increase. SUVs represented 82% of the retail sales mix.
November Total Sales Summary
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
2023 YTD
2022 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
70,079
63,305
+11 %
726,031
652,207
+11 %
November Product and Corporate Activities
- Hyundai and Amazon to Deliver Innovative Customer Experiences and Cloud Transformation: Amazon and Hyundai announced a broad strategic partnership to bring innovative new experiences to customers through strategic collaboration, including online sales of Hyundai vehicles in the U.S. in 2024, AWS as Hyundai's preferred cloud provider, and the Alexa Built-in experience to Hyundai's next-generation vehicles.
- 2024 Santa Fe Revealed at AutoMobility LA: Hyundai revealed the all-new 2024 Santa Fe to North American media at AutoMobility LA with an 'Open for More' development concept centered around its new, wider liftgate opening and spacious interior.
- IONIQ 5 N Named Car of the Year by TopGear.com: Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N was crowned Car of the Year at the 2023 TopGear.com Awards.
- Hyundai's IONIQ 6 Named Finalist for North American Car of the Year: Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 6 electric vehicle has been named a finalist for the coveted 2024 North American Car of the Year Award (NACTOY).
- 2024 Hyundai Elantra N Adds Motorsport-inspired Performance and Design: Hyundai's refreshed 2024 Elantra N adds upgraded technology derived from motorsport competition to provide fine-tuned performance with improved stability and comfort.
- 2024 IONIQ 5 Awarded TOP SAFETY PICK+ by IIHS: Hyundai's 2024 IONIQ 5 has earned the highest safety designation, TOP SAFETY PICK+, from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS).
- Kona Electric Named 2023 Hispanic Motor Press EV of the Year: The Hyundai Kona Electric has been named EV of the Year in the 2024 Hispanic Motor Press Awards.
Model Total Sales
Vehicles
Nov-23
Nov-22
% Chg
2023 YTD
2022 YTD
% Chg
Accent
0
687
0 %
31
17,669
-100 %
Elantra
8,813
11,040
-20 %
125,572
105,434
+19 %
Ioniq
0
2
0 %
0
3,672
0 %
Ioniq 5
2,372
1,191
+99 %
30,657
21,262
+44 %
Ioniq 6
1,386
0
0 %
10,943
0
0 %
Kona
6,991
5,562
+26 %
71,436
57,022
+25 %
Nexo
20
8
+150 %
216
383
-44 %
Palisade
9,185
5,763
+59 %
75,113
75,294
-0 %
Santa Cruz
2,396
3,180
-25 %
34,034
32,993
+3 %
Santa Fe
13,497
10,955
+23 %
119,359
107,890
+11 %
Sonata
2,321
6,216
-63 %
42,122
48,250
-13 %
Tucson
21,382
16,059
+33 %
190,200
156,750
+21 %
Veloster
0
25
0 %
6
1,901
-100 %
Venue
1,716
2,617
-34 %
26,342
23,687
+11 %
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.
