DENSO Guelph, Ontario, Location Repeats as a Top Local Employer

Manufacturer of thermal vehicle solutions honored among 2024 winners for building vibrant, inclusive culture and paths for employee growth

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada's Top 100 Employers for the second straight year has recognized DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Guelph, Ontario, as one of the Waterloo Area's Top Employers.

The annual competition honors organizations across Canada that lead their industries in offering exceptional work experiences. Administrators compare workplaces based on a variety of criteria, including atmosphere, community involvement, training and skills development.

Canada's Top 100 Employers highlighted the Guelph team, in particular, for its focus on building a vibrant and inclusive culture. They do this by enabling employees to help shape DENSO's future and by working together to make improvements that benefit all team members.

"To join our team is an opportunity to grow with the company, and accomplish your goals for the future," said John Klassen, president of DENSO's Guelph facility, where 700 employees work together to produce leading thermal solutions for major automakers. "Based on the valued feedback of our team, we've also added some things to our work environment — EV chargers for vehicles and bikes, a multi-faith prayer room and renovated restrooms are just a few."

The team was honored for their community outreach as well. In addition to their annual donations to the Guelph food bank, the team sponsors several local fundraising campaigns, including the Tour de Guelph and the Powerplay Youth Hockey Jamboree.

"At DENSO we are purpose-driven and people-focused," said Klassen. "Our goal is to be an employer of choice for people and a supplier of choice for our customers."

The Guelph location is currently hiring for engineering, tool and die, production and logistics roles. If you're interested in working at a leading manufacturer invested in its employees and community, go here.

