Shy Datika, CEO of The INX Digital Company, Inc., Announces Further Share Acquisition

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shy Datika, Chief Executive Officer of The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX" or the "Company"), announces that he has acquired, indirectly through Triple-V (1999) Ltd., ownership of 12,500 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of CAD$0.185 per Common Share on November 16, 2023 (the "Acquisition") through facilities of CBOE Canada.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited) (PRNewswire)

Immediately following the Acquisition, Mr. Datika holds beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 40,567,179 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.45% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

On January 11, 2022, the Company announced that Mr. Datika beneficially held 40,540,013 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.98% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Owing to certain issuer actions undertaken by the Company, Mr. Datika's percentage holdings in the Company have decreased by 2.53% since that time. Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Datika held beneficial ownership of 40,554,679 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Mr. Datika acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and expects to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition, and potential capital requirements of the Company, and depending on the evaluation of these and other factors, Mr. Datika may, from time to time in the future increase or decrease his direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise.

About INX:

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional market expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.: INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token, in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, INX has made certain assumptions, including with respect to, the continuous development of the INX trading platform, the completion of the transactions described herein, the offering of non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards, and the development of the digital asset industry. Although INX believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to regulatory developments, the state of the digital securities and cryptocurrencies markets, and general economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Neo Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.‍

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.‍

