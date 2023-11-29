Markel strengthens War and Terrorism team with senior underwriter

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), has named Tim Woodhouse as Senior Underwriter within its War and Terrorism team. The appointment of industry veteran Woodhouse demonstrates Markel's continued dedication to enhancing its terrorism and political violence offering for clients in an increasingly unpredictable threat landscape.

Woodhouse will be based at Markel's London office and report to Ed Winter, Director of Terrorism. He joins Markel's growing team of experts, who he will work closely with to develop insurance solutions that navigate the evolving risks in war, terrorism, and political violence.

Woodhouse brings deep knowledge of the sector and is a skilled terrorism underwriter, with more than 20 years of experience within the insurance industry. He joins from Howden, where he was Divisional Director of Terrorism and Political Violence. Prior to this, Woodhouse was Managing Director of Political Violence at Dual Corporate Risks. He has also held leadership roles at Novae Group and StarStone Insurance.

Winter commented: "I'm delighted to welcome Tim to our War and Terrorism team at such a critical moment for the sector which has experienced amplified volatility with worldwide events. To address this and further strengthen our political violence coverage, Tim's wealth of experience and immense sector knowledge will be an undoubted asset. His reputation of building advanced solutions will be central to our clients and team in the region."

