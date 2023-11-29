Hapbee Adds Award-Winning Designer, Entrepreneur and TV Personality Heather Thomson as Investor and Wellness Ambassador

Thomson is well-known for her role on hit TV show The Real Housewives of New York City and her business acumen as an Entrepreneur and Founder of Beyond Fresh whole food supplements.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Heather Thomson is joining as a business development adviser, wellness ambassador and is also taking an equity position in the Company.

Heather Thomson (CNW Group/Hapbee Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Thomson has built an illustrious career as a fashion designer and entrepreneur, including serving as founding Design Director for the Sean "Diddy" Combs Sean John label and as Creative Director alongside Beyoncé Knowles and Jennifer Lopez to launch and develop their respective fashion brands. In 2008, Heather received her first US design and utility patents and founded her innovative and fashion forward Yummie shape wear brand disrupting the category.

"As a Certified Integrative Health Coach, I focus on a holistic, science-based, easy-to-follow approach to nutrition, health and wellness," said Thomson. "Hapbee has become an integral part of my own daily wellness routine, and I am delighted to help introduce Hapbee's incredible products to the millions of wellness-minded people like me."

As a wellness thought leader, Heather has created corporate menus and employee health programs, given nutrition lectures across the country, provided wellness workshops, travel adventures, and retreats around the world with partners such as Miraval Spa and Resort, Canyon Ranch, and Hilton Head Health. Heather has enjoyed success as a presenter on Home Shopping Network (HSN) and as host of her own Wellness Show "Heather Thomson Superfoods" on ShopHQ and ShopHQ health.

"Heather's experience as an entrepreneur, brand builder and product designer, combined with her authenticity and experience as a wellness leader, make her an ideal partner," added Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "We are thrilled to be working with someone of her stature to build Hapbee's brand awareness and future among the core of adoring fans and consumers who have followed her throughout her impressive career."

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity and focus, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors, including Target and Target.com. You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

About Heather

Heather Thomson, adored reality star from Bravo's hit show, The Real Housewives of New York City is a serial entrepreneur. Her latest venture, Beyond Fresh offers a collection of wholesome food, organic supplement focused on superfoods and science. Heather is a wife and mother of two, podcast host, designer, brand developer, and integrative health coach. With over 25 years of consumer goods experience in design, stemming from Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein Collection, to developing Sean Diddy Combs' Sean John label, and Creative Directing alongside Beyonce Knowles and Jennifer Lopez, to founding her own namesake, brand with her patented designs in 2008, which changed the shape wear game for women internationally.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company's ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's annual information form dated May 2, 2022, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.