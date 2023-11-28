Robert A. James Joins CGT Staffing as Chief Diversity and Strategic Growth Officer

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuGroup Technologies, LLC (dba CGT Staffing) is proud to announce the recent appointment of Robert A. James, JD, MBA, MHA, as Chief Diversity and Strategic Growth Officer. James brings decades of business, DEI and legal experience to his new role, which will expand CGT Staffing's national scope and generate greater awareness of the company's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and cultural competency, internally and in partnership with its clients.

(PRNewsfoto/CGT Staffing) (PRNewswire)

"With Robert's guidance, we will deliver a forward-thinking model for entrepreneurial inclusionary practices, identifying exemplary candidates for our clients" said Bill Welge, President and CEO of CGT Staffing. "Diversity is the most critical component of any workforce, encouraging dialogue, creativity, and collaboration. We are committed to helping our partners develop diverse and inclusive teams, encouraging real and measurable change for them, their workforces, and the communities they serve."

Under James' guidance, CGT Staffing will also continue to refine and expand the outreach of its sister organization, CGT Vets, a Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (SDVBE) that begins each job search with a military veteran in mind. This holistic approach to diversity will enable both organizations to deliver to their clients a significant and diverse cross section of the domestic talent pool, possessing hard and soft skills validated through prior work, training, and practical experience.

Prior to joining CGT Staffing, James served as vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion corporate strategies for Allegheny Health Network/Highmark Health, a $26B national health organization that includes one of America's largest Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers. In 2023, he was admitted to the Hall of Fame for the MDWBE Governmental Committee. He also recently completed his term on the Executive Committee of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's Advisory Council for Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities.

Mr. James holds a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center, a Master of Business and a Master of Health Administration from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Bachelor of Arts from Boston College. He also holds a certificate from Northwestern University's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program.

About CGT Staffing

Founded in 2009, CompuGroup Technologies, LLC dba CGT Staffing is a national full-service staffing firm based in the greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

Media Contact

Harton Semple

100 Global View Drive, Warrendale, PA 15086

(800) 813-4595

inquiries@cgtstaffing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CGT Staffing