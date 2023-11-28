(RED) CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH GIFTS AND EXPERIENCES THAT FIGHT AIDS & SAVE LIVES

APPLE MARKS WORLD AIDS DAY, BANK OF AMERICA WINTER VILLAGE AT BRYANT PARK TURNS (RED), AND THE (RED) "HOLIDAY EDIT" BRIMS WITH GIFTS THAT GIVE BACK

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On today, Giving Tuesday (November 28th), and in lead up to World AIDS Day (December 1st), through the holidays, (RED), the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver to fight AIDS, is offering a number of ways to fight injustice and save lives. From one-of-a-kind events and experiences to gifts that give back, the (RED) "Holiday Edit," which is supported by Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada), is a definitive guide to giving, gifting, and saving lives this holiday season. Merck will also contribute $200,000 to the Global Fund to support the fight against AIDS with (RED).

APPLE MARKS WORLD AIDS DAY WITH (RED)

For 17 years, Apple and its customers have supported (RED) and the Global Fund in the fight against HIV/AIDS. This year, a number of Apple services – including Apple Pay, Apple Books, and Apple Podcasts – will offer easy ways to support and learn more.

Additionally, Apple Watch Series 9 is available in a (PRODUCT)RED aluminum case with a (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band, and pairs well with a collection of specially customized watch faces celebrating World AIDS Day.

A portion of the proceeds of every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fund HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

For more about Apple's partnership with (RED), visit red.org/partners/apple.

BANK OF AMERICA WINTER VILLAGE AT BRYANT PARK TURNS (RED)

This holiday season, Bank of America will host a (RED) pop-up shop by the carousel in the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park from November 28-December 3, where consumers can receive free hot chocolate and prizes. Consumers can also see product reveals each day as part of the (RED) Holiday Edit and explore/shop (RED) products in an immersive home experience. In addition, DJ Buka will perform on December 1 from 7:30PM to 10PM (ET).

FIAT (500E)RED COMES TO THE US THIS DECEMBER

Over the past 3 years, (RED) and FIAT have created a unique partnership that fights health emergencies with every purchase of a (RED) Family vehicle. The all-electric FIAT (500e)RED, announced with (RED) as part of World AIDS Day this coming weekend, will be available early next year in the U.S.

Since 2021, FIAT, alongside sister brands Ram and Jeep, has committed over $4.5M to the Global Fund through its partnership with (RED) to support life-saving programs where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.

PELOTON AND (RED) TEAM-UP FOR A SPECIAL (RED) RUN THIS WORLD AIDS DAY

In celebration of World AIDS Day on December 1, Peloton and (RED) invite you to the (RED) Run. Join (RED)UCATOR Phoebe Robinson and Peloton's Jeffrey McEachern as they hit the Tread for a special class in honor of World AIDS Day. Premiering at 8:30am ET | 1:30pm GMT, join the community to learn more about (RED)'s mission to fight AIDS and ways to get involved. The class will be available on the Peloton App+ following the live class to enjoy all year long.

SHOP (RED) AND SAVE LIVES: THE (RED) HOLIDAY EDIT CONTINUES

The (RED) Holiday Edit continues through December 15th, offering a definitive guide to giving, gifting, and saving lives with daily announcements brimming with gift ideas, experiences, and special surprises for every person on your holiday list. From flash sales to giveaways and one-of-a-kind content, tune into RED.org for the next daily reveal. New and noteworthy gifts available on Amazon.com/RED and (RED) partner retail locations include:

Apple

Beats

Panasonic

Vespa

Girl Skateboards

The Ridge

Levoit

Ember

Anova

CustomCuff

Bringing celebrity cheer to the holidays, every daily (RED) Holiday Edit drop will be introduced by incredible (RED) supporters and ambassadors, including: actress, author and comedian, Phoebe Robinson, actors and activists, Javier Muñoz and Logan Browning, former NFL athlete and CEO of Rayze App, Carl Nassib, plus Chefs Hong Thaimee and Tolu Eros, and others. Be sure to check out The (RED) Holiday Edit on RED.ORG and @RED, to see some favorite faces and learn more about how you can choose (RED) and save lives during the holidays.

ABOUT (RED)

Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises.

Every action you take with (RED) saves lives. All money generated by (RED) goes to the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health.

To date, (RED) has generated over $750 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.

(RED) partners include Anova Culinary, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Customcuff, Ember, Fiat, Girl Skateboards, Jeep, Louis Vuitton, Mavin Records, Okay Bears, Panasonic, Ram, The Ridge, Salesforce, Santander Asset Management, Starbucks, Veronica Beard and Vespa. (RED) supporters include IQVIA, Merck, Roche and ViiV Healthcare.

