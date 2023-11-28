OneNeck Earns Four Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Designations

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck IT Solutions proudly announces its achievement of four Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations under the new Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. These prestigious designations in Azure Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, Infrastructure, and Modern Work underscore OneNeck's commitment to evolving its competencies in these critical areas.

OneNeck® IT Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/OneNeck IT Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Microsoft launched the AI Cloud Partner Program to empower partners with the necessary skills, resources, and access to the latest technology. This initiative is a response to the increasingly competitive marketplace, demanding proven expertise and strong customer relationships in each specialized solution area.

OneNeck has earned four Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations in the new AI Cloud Partner Program, superseding our previous Gold and Silver statuses. The designations are:

Data & AI: Managing data across Azure to build analytics and AI solutions.

Digital & App Innovation: Evolving applications to leverage advanced services in Azure.

Infrastructure: Migrating key infrastructure workloads into Azure.

Modern Work: Helping customers enhance productivity and security using Microsoft 365.

"Our Microsoft practice is dedicated to boosting our clients' business performance, digital security, and data utilization through effective adoption of Microsoft's products and services," said Ted Wiessing, CEO, at OneNeck IT Solutions. "As Microsoft evolves its development and delivery of cloud applications, services, and devices, OneNeck is simultaneously transforming our traditional professional and managed services to align with these advancements."

For over a decade, OneNeck has offered professional and managed services for both on-premises and multi-cloud infrastructures. The company recently introduced Azure Cloud Support Services to assist clients with cloud adoption, feature utilization, and cost optimization. This service includes handling service requests and incidents, backed by Microsoft Premier support.

"While our Microsoft practice evolves, our commitment to managing critical IT workloads and delivering exceptional results for our clients remains firm," added Mr. Wiessing.

For more information about OneNeck's Microsoft achievements and offerings, visit https://www.oneneck.com/partners/microsoft/.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs nearly 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,600 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

Additional Resources

Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

An Insider's Look at the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program

Introduction to the Solutions Partner Designation

Solutions Partner Designations

Solutions Partner - Frequently Asked Questions

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneNeck IT Solutions