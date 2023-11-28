LSW Architects announces Ben Kaiser as Principal

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSW Architects is thrilled to announce the addition of internationally established mass timber architect Ben Kaiser, to the LSW team partnership.

Approaching 7 decades of operation, firm looks to further invest in world class sustainability talent and leadership

Representing a continued investment in LSW's legacy of commitment to leading design and development expertise, Ben officially began his role on October 23rd based out of LSW's downtown Vancouver studio. Bringing more than 20 years of combined design, development, and construction experience and technical capabilities, Ben will empower a growing array of integrated services offered by LSW that connects timeless and sustainable architecture to contemporary urban design and place making.

"Ben continues to be a highly sought after resource and leader within the North American mass timber industry. His deep expertise, passion for environmental conservation, and commitment to meaningful design that connects communities, at a human scale, represent an exciting future for LSW, our partners, and the communities we serve," said LSW's President and CEO, Esther Liu. Noting the ideal timing of Mr. Kaiser's addition, Ms. Liu expanded, "As LSW approaches almost 70 years as a deeply rooted design studio in the Pacific Northwest, we have an obligation to improve the ways in which we serve our public and private clients, not to mention expanding overall quality of place, seeking innovative and competitive design solutions that deliver authentic and meaningful spaces that nurture, care, and protect our communities and the environment."

"I feel extremely fortunate to join the well-experienced and forward-thinking team at LSW. Everyone at the firm, from the newest hires to the managing partners are extremely talented and equally devoted to making a difference—a positive difference during these challenging times. I'm excited to join our years of experience with mass timber together with their decades of work throughout the Pacific Northwest."

With a dual major in architecture and fine arts from the Rhode Island School of Design, Ben's combined expertise and experience will not only empower LSW's expanding sustainable design focus, but also support ongoing efforts of internal sustainable and mass timber design mentorship currently underway within the firm.

Known for his signature regional mass timber developments including Carbon 12 and The Canyons, Ben represents an exceptional confluence of design capabilities and lived experiences as a developer himself. In addition to supporting increased design leadership at LSW, Ben will support ongoing and focused business development efforts, function as a technical mass timber resource for public and private clients, and will continue to spearhead PathHouse, an innovative mass timber solution to modular housing.

About LSW Architects, PC

Founded in 1955, LSW employs 40 professionals serving clients in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, and Montana. With offices in Vancouver, Washington and Bigfork, Montana, the firm maintains a team of architects, planners, and designers offering expertise in new construction, renovation, feasibility studies, and master planning for private and public projects in the educational, recreational, multi-family housing, and office sectors. LSW Architects is a firm dedicated to building active, inspired communities through innovative design solutions and ideas.

Contact:

Max Ault, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer

(360) 694-8571

max@lsw-architects.com

View original content:

SOURCE LSW Architects