MC Global Holdings, LLC Releases Q3 Results & Announces New Advisory Board

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Global Holdings, LLC ("MCG"), a Texas and Colorado-based LLC, has released Q3 financial results and guidance for the remainder of 2023 and annual 2024.

MCG reported strong revenue for Q3 as well as significant net income growth and positive cash flow. Q3 revenue was 13% higher than Q2. Q4 revenue is projected to finish 14% over Q3 levels. With these forecasted revenue targets, MCG will achieve a CAGR over 100% for the third consecutive year. Bret Worley, President of MC Global Holdings, LLC, is pleased with the continued growth in both the domestic and European markets as this performance has been an important part of the steady growth of MCG and MC Wellness International Ltd. Q1, 2023 marked the twelfth consecutive quarter of positive-cash-flow from operations.

"These results further validate our business model. As an industry leader, we attract world class talent which fuels our continued growth and expansion as the world's largest provider of hemp-derived minor cannabinoids." - Bret Worley

Worley also announced the establishment of an Advisory Board with industry leading experts in Hemp Science, Law and Data Analytics. The cornerstone of the Advisory Board is the retention of Michael Faber, a finance veteran and leader of one of the nation's elite SFOs.

About MC Global Holdings

MC Global Holdings (MCG) is one of the largest companies worldwide operating in the legal U.S. hemp industry (as authorized by the U.S. Farm Bill of 2018). MCG currently is a leading distributor and contract manufacturer of more than 40 legal hemp-based products, with more than 600 customers in the United States and 20 countries in Europe and Asia. As a leader in the hemp wellness industry, MCG sets standards for best practices in product quality and innovation, operating processes, and responsible supply-chain integration and customer support.

