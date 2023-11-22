ENow Introduces New Security Software to Address Microsoft Entra ID Application Governance Challenges

ENow releases its App Governance Accelerator software to help organizations quickly get control and remain in control of their Microsoft Entra ID apps. This product enables companies to understand their current security posture, define actionable areas for improvement, and accelerate the necessary changes to reach their desired state.

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENow, a trusted software company with over 19 years' experience assisting organizations across the globe, has a long-standing reputation of simplifying complex monitoring scenarios for Entra ID, Active Directory and Microsoft 365 for their clients.

ENow optimizes the service delivery of the mission-critical Microsoft collaboration platforms. Our digital experience monitoring and reporting for Active Directory, Microsoft Exchange, and Office 365 transforms the way IT supports these complex services, which enable organizations to improve service delivery, increase workplace productivity, and lower total cost of ownership. Visit ENow at www.enowsoftware.com. (PRNewswire)

ENow App Governance Accelerator provides Identity administrators visibility into the number of apps and app registrations in their Azure AD tenant and their permissions and settings, without needing additional systems. Based on the organizational policies, the gap analysis in the ENow web interface provides information on how to remedy potential security risks. ENow App Governance Accelerator then helps admins to fill the gap and improve the organization's app score.

With App Governance Accelerator, organizations can quickly identify risky apps, determine the owner and if they are being used, and stop these apps from accessing corporate data:

Quantify application risk continuously: An ongoing assessment of your organization's app governance posture ensures that your tenant stays secure.

Pinpoint problems quickly: The ENow solution empowers IT departments with an extensive arsenal of over 30 checks and dedicated dashboards designed to expedite problem pinpointing.

Progress tracker dashboard: Track progress and receive recommendations to accelerate your application governance project.

Continuous monitoring: Continuous monitoring of apps and tenant settings is not just a security measure but a holistic strategy to ensure seamless operations.

Save time and ditch PowerShell scripts: Empower your team to focus on value added activities by avoiding spreadsheets and script maintenance.

Multiple versions to meet various needs: The App Governance Accelerator Professional & Enterprise versions boast additional reporting, including Sign-In data to identify app usage and MSAL & Platform reports to ensure that the latest authentication libraries are being used. The Professional and Enterprise versions also offer Credential Alerting and a highly anticipated integration with ServiceNow to easily open support tickets related to expiring credentials and other security risks or suspicious behavior.

Receive guidance: Receive expert guidance with input from Microsoft security MVPs and community.

The ENow App Governance Accelerator software, used in conjunction with the new free security assessment tool, AppGov Score™ will help organizations identify application security risks and quickly establish an application governance policy. Alongside its new product, ENow has launched a community site featuring high-quality content written by Microsoft security MVPs. Here, IT professionals will find answers to security questions to improve their application security posture, share recommended practices, and receive constructive feedback from the peer and Microsoft Security MVP community. These resources from ENow will provide the tools needed to elevate identity architects to a power position where they can be proactive vs. reactive and well-equipped to implement a successful application governance strategy for their organization.

About ENow :

When Jay Gundotra founded ENow in 2004, the goal was simple: Transform the chaos and complexity of Microsoft service outages into a simple visual dashboard that delivers immediate actionable insights needed to quickly solve issues. Our founder's domain knowledge and firsthand experience as a Microsoft Exchange and Active Directory administrator has been the key ingredient in making the complex simple for businesses. The result is an award-winning platform that optimizes the service delivery of mission critical Microsoft collaboration and identity platforms, while increasing morale and productivity in the IT department.

As a Microsoft Partner, ENow is trusted by large enterprises around the globe, ENow manages over 550 million employees in over 130 countries and its technologies monitor over 22 billion transactions per week.

ENow specializes in optimizing the service delivery of mission-critical Microsoft collaboration and identity infrastructure. Our digital experience monitoring and analytics for Entra ID, Active Directory and Microsoft 365 transforms the way IT supports these complex services which enable organizations to improve service delivery, increase workplace productivity, and lower total cost of ownership while maintaining robust security against unauthorized access.

