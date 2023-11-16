Make-A-Wish selected as a national charity partner of the Subaru Share The Love® Event for the 13th year

Proceeds from the event enable life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 13th consecutive year, Make-A-Wish has been selected as one of the national charity beneficiaries of the 2023 Subaru Share The Love® Event. As part of the Subaru Share The Love® Event, from Nov. 16, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024, Subaru will donate $250* for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating national charities, including Make-A-Wish.

Make-A-Wish has been a partner for the Subaru Share the Love Event since 2011, and it's the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish. Since the partnership began, Subaru has donated over $32 million, helping grant over 3,300 wishes in the United States.

"For the last 13 years, Subaru has made a positive and lasting difference in the lives of wish kids and their families by making more wishes possible," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "The donations made through the Subaru Share the Love Event significantly impact the lives of children in all 58 Make-A-Wish chapters and the communities they call home. We're extremely thankful for Subaru's partnership, generosity, and commitment to our mission."

Subaru of America, Inc. will allow customers to bring joy back into the lives of children with critical illnesses like 9-year-old Santino. Santino has Moya Moya Disease – a rare, progressive cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked arteries at the base of the brain. Subaru of Moon Township partnered with Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia surprised Santino with his life-changing wish to visit Adventure Island Waterpark in Florida during a beach bash at the Subaru showroom.

"Working with Make-A-Wish as a dedicated partner for the last 13 years has resulted in thousands of life-changing wishes being granted to children with critical illnesses," said Jeff Walters, president and COO, Subaru of America, Inc. "These efforts resonate in our hearts and communities, and we're proud to continue making a difference for Male-A-Wish families during this year's Subaru Share the Love Event."

Local retailers can also add up to two local hometown charities where customers could direct their support to receive an additional $50 for each vehicle. In 2022, 28 Subaru retailers chose 21 local Make-A-Wish chapters. Through the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event, Make-A-Wish received more than $2.7 million in local and national donations.

To learn if your local Subaru retailers has selected a Make-A-Wish chapters, visit Subaru.com/share. To join Subaru and others in giving renewed hope and joy this season, visit wish.org/Subaru.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 16, 2023, through January 2, 2024, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 12, 2024. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

