VIZSENSE ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION: FOUNDER DR. JON IADONISI ASSUMES ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, WELCOMES KRISTEN STANDISH FROM RAZHER COLLABORATIVE AS VIZSENSE CEO

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VizSense, a globally recognized authority in influencer solutions and leading innovator in consumer insights, is excited to announce today a significant leadership transition. After almost nine years of dedicated service as the CEO and Founder of VizSense, Dr. Jon Iadonisi will move into the role of Executive Chairman. Concurrently, the company is pleased to welcome Kristen Standish as the new CEO of VizSense.

In 2015, with a bold fusion of social science and computer science, Dr. Jon Iadonisi founded VizSense, a company that today stands at the forefront of the influencer marketing industry.

Kristen Standish ascends to the helm of VizSense as the newly appointed CEO, bringing a formidable blend of expertise and success in Influencer Relations, Media, and Software as a Service (SaaS). Standish's distinguished career is marked by significant achievements in team development, revenue growth, and multiple exits in the influencer industry. She most recently served as Founder & CEO of RazHer Collaborative (pronounced RAISE-HER), a company she founded in fall 2021. As an accomplished leader in driving sales for a variety of businesses over her career, she built a woman-owned, full-service marketing agency designed to bring BIPOC-founded and mission-driven brands closer to their audiences through influencer relations, help them reach more consumers, and increase sales. Her seasoned leadership is poised to propel VizSense to unprecedented levels of success and innovation in the industry.

Guided by Jon's unwavering dedication to data-centric and customer-focused strategies, coupled with his world class team and accountability approach to leadership, VizSense has established itself as a key player in the transformative world of consumer insights and influencer marketing . The company has provided value-added solutions to an impressive roster of over 80 clients, ranging from startup brands to leading names in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector.

As Chairman of the Board, Jon will continue to provide strategic guidance, leveraging his extensive industry, leadership, and technical expertise to support VizSense's long-term vision and growth. He will collaborate closely with the board of directors to ensure the company's continued success.

Kristen shared her excitement about joining VizSense, saying, "This is an amazing opportunity to grow revenue and expand the company's offerings and market presence. At RazHer, we have established a unique approach to influencer marketing, PR and events to grow awareness and sales for mission-driven clients. I'm thrilled to now harness VizSense's proven and innovative AI-driven technologies and talented team members to expand and bring even more innovation to influencer marketing."

Jon commented on the transition, stating, "VizSense has been an amazing journey for me since it was envisioned in 2015. I've been blessed to work for the industry's best employees, whose dedication and limitless contributions have made this company what it is today. The board of directors and the entire VizSense team are looking forward to the opportunities and growth that lie ahead under Kristen's leadership. She's a proven leader and visionary who I know will take us even further. I'm thrilled to have Kristen leading the next chapter."

Regarded as one of the pioneering data-centric influencer platforms, VizSense has experienced exponential growth and sustained profitability, setting industry benchmarks under Jon's guidance. The company's roster of accolades are testament to its innovation and excellence, with recent commendations including a spot among the top ten AI enterprises . Moreover, in 2022, VizSense garnered industry acclaim as a finalist in two esteemed categories: Best Influencer Marketing Campaign for their collaboration with an international tequila brand, and Best Social Commerce Campaign in partnership with a leading CPG product. Iadonisi's role has been instrumental not only in forging the company's strategic direction but also in embedding a relentless pursuit of excellence within its corporate ethos.

VizSense puts the consumer and data at the forefront of its influencer solutions and managed services offering, empowering brands to learn more about their audiences. To see VizSense's work, visit www.vizsense.com/results-delivered or follow @VizSense on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

