Technical debt is deceptively costly to organizations, CompTIA research shows

Survey also reveals "cowboy IT" practices exacerbate challenges with cybersecurity and innovation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability to use technology strategically and apply cybersecurity controls effectively is impacted when organizations accumulate too much technical debt and fail to rein in "cowboy IT" practices, a survey by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the tech industry and workforce, reveals.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA) (PRNewswire)

"If you don't reduce technical debt, you end up with serious problems."

Technical debt, which accrues when vital best practices steps are skipped during the creation of an IT solution, is a challenge for 74% of organizations, including 42% that say it is a significant obstacle, according to CompTIA's survey of 523 IT professionals. An even higher percentage of organizations (78%) are negatively impacted by cowboy IT, shadow IT and other ad hoc approaches to technology development and deployment implemented without the involvement of IT teams.

"If you don't reduce technical debt, you end up with serious problems, and if cowboy IT is allowed to run roughshod, it leads to a toxic tech and business environment," said Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist, CompTIA. "When you accept a risk but never redress it properly, you end up with problems and implications that keep companies from making strategic use of their technology."

Stanger cited two examples. Companies that accrue technical debt from the use of unmonitored and unpatched software could become a ransomware victim. Unchecked cowboy IT practices could result in multiple issues, from fines and penalties for failing to comply with privacy regulations, to ransomware attacks and data loss.

There are a number of causes of technical debt and cowboy IT, including underestimating the complexity of technology solutions, and the resource and time requirements it takes to implement them. When generative artificial intelligence (AI) is added to the mix, a majority of IT pros (63%) said it exacerbates the accumulation of technical debt and occurrences of cowboy IT, compared to 32% who said generative AI has improved their situation.

On a positive note, 68% of organizations said improvement of their technology best processes to reduce technical debt and cowboy IT is a high or moderate priority, including these actions.

Improved connection between business and tech implementation 52 % Better customer experience 48 % Improved cybersecurity posture 43 % Improved compliance to external regulations 40 %

The most productive way of tackling conscious technical debt involves iteration on every level of your organization, no matter how large or small. For example, actively manage development teams or service providers so they follow up on any debt that they incur, and budget time to address the issues, Stanger advised.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org

630.678.8468

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CompTIA