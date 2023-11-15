CLAIRE'S AND SONY PICTURES TELEVISION COLLABORATE ON NEW SERIES FOR KIDS

As Claire's continues to evolve its brand platform for today and tomorrow's generations, this partnership will spark immersive engagement through original broadcast content IP

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Claire's, a beloved global icon and beacon of self-expression, continues to build on its brand equity and evolution into a global fashion brand powerhouse, it is entering the next phase of its strategy by teaming up with premier content creator Sony Pictures Television – Kids (SPT – Kids) to create a new series for young people for the global marketplace.

Through its CMedia production studio and original franchises, Claire's is transforming into a brand lifestyle and force of culture with a series of entertainment content. This first-time collaboration will expand on Claire's existing global platform, which includes more than 2,750 stores, franchised locations across the world, an original experience in the Metaverse, more than 18 million loyalty members as well as an eCommerce platform, and leverage SPT – Kids' best-in-class content creation team, which develops and distributes kids programming in over 200 countries worldwide. Claire's and SPT – Kids will also explore unique opportunities for merchandise and experiences tied to the series.

CMedia, Claire's exclusive production arm which launched in 2021, is home to original content created in the spirit and purpose of the brand. After successfully debuting proprietary content franchises to inspire and connect with today's generations, including Dear Claire, the brand is continuing its efforts to give a meaningful and self-expressive platform to the voices, interests and perspectives of Gen Zalpha.

"We have an incredible opportunity to leverage Claire's relevance, impact and equity to build compelling content that appeals to Gen Zalpha. This connection, combined with Sony Pictures Television, a true leader in the industry and expert in the space, will integrate Claire's branded programming into the lives of the most pivotal generations of today," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "In our ongoing dialogue with Gen Zalpha, they have told us they would love to see more content from us, and I am thrilled that we can partner with Sony Pictures Television to create this series to deepen our engagement and express the power of our brand in unique, new ways. We will partner to not only produce highly original programming and IP, but also amplify the brand's global resonance and expand our consumer interaction through content that is socially immersive and shoppable entertainment."

Joe D'Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sony Pictures Television — Kids added, "We're excited to partner with Claire's, they bring a powerful 'loved-brand' legacy and massive loyal following of a highly engaged audience. They also bring a wealth of inspiration to fuel our creativity and the potential of what we can launch to excite this generation through the power of unique and immersive storytelling."

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

