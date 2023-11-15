CCHIO, a Milestone Event for the Global Cancer Community, Returns to Tianjin in 2023

Bringing together expertise to pool wisdom in China and around the world.

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 edition of the Chinese Congress of Holistic Integrative Oncology will be held from November 16th to 19th in Tianjin, China. Organized by the China Anti-Cancer Association and co-hosted by Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital, Tianjin Anti-Cancer Association, and the China Institute of Integrative Medicine Development Strategy, the congress aims to strengthen the action and impact of the cancer community. It features over one hundred sessions covering the full spectrum of cancer, from prevention to palliative care, with the attendance of many academicians and top-level experts.

The Chinese Congress on Oncology (CCO), established by the China Anti-Cancer Association (CACA) in 2000, has a history of more than twenty years and is a highly influential academic conference in the field of oncology in China. Over the years, the CACA has been adhering to the concept of integrated medicine with the motto ' Cancer prevention and control win through integration .' Starting this year, the CCO has been renamed the Chinese Congress of Holistic Integrative Oncology (CCHIO).

The Chinese Congress of Holistic Integrative Oncology (CCHIO) is an internationally recognized academic event that facilitates effective knowledge transfer and best practices exchange among global cancer prevention and health experts. Using a "1 + N" model, there will be a main venue in Tianjin and 30 satellite venues in provinces and cities across the country.

During the congress, prestigious scholars will discuss global strategies for cancer prevention, treatment, and control. They will also present the latest, cutting-edge scientific and clinical advances across the entire field of oncology of relevance at a global level, and for the Asia-Pacific region. The CCHIO serves as a base, platform, and lever to actively consolidate expert knowledge, academic accomplishments, advanced technologies, and industry resources to advance the development of an integrated oncology medical service system. It supports a mission statement " Bringing about expertise to pool wisdom in China and around the world ".

China Anti-Cancer Association (CACA) is a non-governmental and non-profit organization in the field of oncology in China. Founded in 1984, it has developed into the largest organization in cancer field with long history and great influence in China. Up to now, CACA has 680,000 individual members, 175 professional societies, 113 organization members, and 31 local anti-cancer associations.

Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital (TMUCIH) is the birthplace of Oncology in China. It is one of the largest specialized cancer hospitals in China with integrated patient care, education, training, research and preventative medicine, and one of the first National Clinical Research Centers for Cancers. Oncology is a national key discipline and a national "double first-class" discipline. It has been included in the national construction project to improve the diagnostic and treatment capacity for difficult diseases. TMUCIH is the Supportive Hospital for National Regional Medical Center Construction. It has 4 national key clinical specialties, 4 municipal clinical diagnosis and treatment research centers, 5 provincial and ministerial key laboratories, 2 national innovation teams designated by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Technology, and it is the National Clinical Drug Trial Institution, National Continuing Medical Education Base and the Clinical Pharmacist Training Pilot Base commissioned by National Health Commission. TMUCIH publishes the cancer journal Chinese Journal of Clinical Oncology (CJCO) and its English edition Cancer Biology & Medicine.

