Vince Nakayama Joins GoPro as Senior Vice President of Engineering

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced that Vince Nakayama has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Engineering, effective immediately.

(PRNewswire)

Mr. Nakayama will provide strategic leadership across GoPro's engineering organization, including hardware, software, and cloud—helping to drive innovation to the next level. With this new hire, GoPro reaffirms its commitment to delivering a world-class and TAM-expanding hardware and software ecosystem of products and services to its global customers.

"Vince's impressive track record and visionary leadership have consistently delivered results in both the hardware and software domains," said Brian McGee, GoPro's CFO and COO. "We look forward to having him help drive innovation while aligning our hardware and software strategies, streamlining product development, and optimizing performance across the engineering organization."

Mr. Nakayama brings deep experience in creating value at the intersection of hardware, software and user experience, most recently as the Vice President of Product and Program Management at Microsoft's Surface division. Prior to Microsoft, Nakayama held strategic leadership roles at Amazon, Apple, Sony, and Flex.

"I'm excited to join GoPro at this pivotal time as it looks to expand its product roadmap in innovative ways to reach more potential customers," said Mr. Nakayama. "I'm an avid GoPro user and I look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing success."

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro has been recognized as an employer of choice by both Outside Magazine and US News & World Report for being among the best places to work. Open roles can be found on our careers page. For more information, visit GoPro.com.

Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.