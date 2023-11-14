University of Miami Health System to Maximize Patient Care with New Aidoc AI Technology

AI-driven care diagnostic imaging and care coordination to streamline physician workflows for timely and efficient patient care delivery

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Miami Health System (UHealth) announced the launch of a system-wide AI deployment across the organization's facilities powered by Aidoc, a pioneer in artificial intelligence. UHealth will have access to Aidoc's AI technology and platform to support the healthcare leader's mission of delivering high-quality, compassionate care by utilizing AI to identify suspected findings early in the care process, coordinate workflows and support continued care beyond diagnosis.

"By combining our physician expertise with Aidoc's AI technology, our goal is to be able to provide even more timely and precise care to our patients, ultimately improving their overall healthcare experience. We intend to move AI up to the 'point of care' and even the 'point of scan'," said Alexander McKinney, M.D., Shapiro professor and chair of the Department of Radiology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

UHealth will integrate Aidoc's 13 FDA-cleared algorithms and pathway-optimized workflow technologies designed to identify a wide range of suspected acute abnormalities in patient scans. Aidoc's platform, the aiOS™, flags these abnormalities and expedites the triaging process for physicians, then facilitates seamless coordination among cross-specialty medical teams. Collectively, these solutions help ensure patients receive timely and precise care when and where they need it most.

For instance, when a patient arrives at the Emergency Department (ED) and receives a CT scan to assess injury or source of pain, Aidoc's AI deploys its comprehensive algorithm suite based on visible anatomy. The technology discerns both suspected and unsuspected findings from various data sources, helping physicians prioritize cases that may require prompt decision-making and ensuring all flagged medical conditions are reviewed by the care team for potential next steps. Aidoc's AI then facilitates the connection between the relevant members of the care team and the patient for immediate follow up care if needed, fostering collaboration and expediting treatment.

Other Aidoc AI solutions have already been deployed throughout UHealth facilities, including algorithms for pulmonary embolism, incidental pulmonary embolism and intracranial hemorrhage. Additionally, UHealth has introduced Aidoc's solutions for care coordination and patient follow-up management.

Aidoc is actively engaged in the deployment of its more than 20 solutions* throughout the UHealth system, including brain aneurysm, c-spine fracture and brain vessel occlusion (including both large vessel and medium vessel occlusions).

Empowering Patients and Providers with Rapid Point-of-Care AI Deployment (POC-AID)

Patients will no longer need to wait for post-exam findings long after they have left the care center; instead, within just five minutes, UHealth teams will have the ability to harness the power of Aidoc's AI to analyze imaging results and provide real-time insights. POC-AID's unique approach enhances efficiency and empowers patients and healthcare providers with immediate, data-driven decision-making right at the point of care and immediately following a CT scan, ensuring a quick and responsive patient experience.

"UHealth is staunchly focused on elevating the patient and healthcare provider experience to a new level of efficiency and personalization," stated Elad Walach, CEO, Aidoc. "By providing real-time AI insights at the point of care via our collaborative POC-AID initiative, UHealth is fundamentally reshaping healthcare delivery."

All of this is made possible through Aidoc's aiOS™, a proprietary operating system that seamlessly integrates with existing IT systems, electronic health records (EHR), data management, and reporting processes. Moreover, the aiOS™ is highly adaptable, ensuring that UHealth can scale and evolve its AI capabilities in response to the evolving needs of patient care. Dr. McKinney has presented the POC-AID initiative at both national and regional forums.

UHealth and Aidoc share a steadfast commitment to innovation and research and are dedicated to exploring new frontiers in AI applications to enhance the patient experience. This collaboration is poised to empower care teams, enabling them to maintain their unwavering focus on delivering outstanding outcomes to all UHealth patients.

About University of Miami Health System

The University of Miami Health System (UHealth) delivers transformational patient care by the region's most comprehensive team of doctors, powered by the groundbreaking research and medical education of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. UHealth combines a superior approach to patient care, with research, education, and academic excellence to create a personalized health care delivery system that is unparalleled. As South Florida's only academic-based health care system, our patients can participate in clinical trials and benefit from the latest developments that are fast-tracked from the laboratory to the bedside.

UHealth's comprehensive network includes Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, the only cancer center in South Florida designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI); Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the #1 ranked eye hospital in the country for 22 years*; a nationally ranked neurology and neurosurgery program*; a vast network of specialty services; three hospitals; and over three dozen outpatient facilities in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Collier counties, with more than 1,800 physicians and scientists. Together with our affiliates, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Holtz Children's Hospital, and the Miami VA, UHealth stands ready to provide life-saving care to our region and beyond.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Our clinically proven AI solutions eliminate silos, increase efficiencies, and improve outcomes by delivering critical information when and where care teams need it leading to immediate collective action. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in more than 1,000 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc has the most FDA clearances (13) in clinical AI and its AI-based solutions cover 75 percent of patient populations, enabling physicians to make informed decisions based on real-time data. Aidoc AI is always on, running in the background to change the foreground. Visit Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always on AI.

