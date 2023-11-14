Syantra Announces Liquid Biopsy Platform Breakthrough with Expanded Intellectual Property Portfolio; Partnership with Limmi to Accelerate AI-Powered RNA-Based Early Cancer Detection Liquid Biopsy Program

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Syantra, a liquid biopsy platform and innovation company that is changing the way cancer is detected, starting with Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer, announced additions to their Intellectual property (IP) portfolio as well as a strategic partnership with Limmi, a US-based technology company using AI-driven insights to power next generation disease detection and management techniques. These achievements mark significant milestones for Syantra and represent major advancements in understanding human disease.

Syantra (CNW Group/Syantra Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Syantra's IP filing addresses the identification of cells in the blood circulation that carry gene expression profiles associated with disease. The filing captures a novel, complete cycle for identifying disease such as cancer early, providing a means to intervene with new drugs, and promote effective treatment. This fills several important gaps in current diagnostic and therapeutic practice and provides a robust proprietary technology platform for further innovation.

The newly announced partnership with Limmi provides a scalable AI-powered platform to drive novel insights from clinical data and to ultimately enhance Syantra's ability to detect various cancers at early stages.

"Both our new IP filing and our partnership with Limmi are revolutionizing blood-based early cancer detection and contributing to the overall advancement of our ability to find and treat disease," said Robert Shepherd, President and Co-founder of Syantra. "By leveraging advanced technologies and novel approaches, Syantra will continue to develop solutions that are unique and effective, especially for early cancer detection."

"Our groundbreaking IP filing underscores our commitment to driving innovation and protecting intellectual property, while enabling us to develop strategic partnerships that push the boundaries of biotechnology forward," said Rob Lozuk, Syantra Chief Executive Officer. "The existing blood-based liquid biopsy paradigm is not adequate, economical, or scalable for early cancer detection and we are committed to working with Limmi to accelerate meaningful solutions."

Lozuk emphasized Syantra's continued dedication to expanding clinical data for the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer Blood Test over the remainder of 2023 in preparation for broad US and International commercialization in 2024. "To date, we have seen exceptional performance statistics as highlighted in the Analytical and Clinical Performance from the Early Analysis of the International Identify Breast Cancer (IDBC) Study presented by Professor Nigel Bundred, Surgical Oncologist with the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Wythenshawe Hospital, at the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference in Barcelona, Spain (Nov. 2022).

"With Syantra's AI powered RNA-based liquid biopsy platform approach, Syantra is our partner of choice for molecular blood-based early cancer detection solutions," said Bryan Ivory, Limmi President and Chief Technology Officer. "Our collaboration and platform technologies will enhance whole-blood gene expression analysis, navigating through complex datasets and providing deep AI-driven insights that may otherwise go unnoticed. I am confident that our combined technologies will help address significant unmet medical needs."

About Syantra, Inc.

Syantra is a precision biotechnology company changing the way cancer is detected and treated with revolutionary high-performance blood-based tests providing a new way to help detect cancer.

Syantra's scalable, patent-pending platform is based on changes in the immune system and other systemic factors that occur when a cancer tumor is present. These changes can be measured through mRNA biomarkers that are contained in a small amount (2.5ml) of blood. When biomarker expression is combined with patient characteristics, there is a high correlation to the presence or absence of disease. The Syantra platform includes a custom real-time PCR process with proprietary software driven by machine learning algorithms. Syantra's blood testing platform provides a cost-effective way to help identify individuals who may have cancer and should be further evaluated.

About the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer Test

Syantra is changing the way cancer is detected and treated. Its flagship product, Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer, is a minimally invasive and high-performance blood test for the detection of breast cancer signals at the earliest stages, when breast cancer is easier to treat. The Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer test will be available to women in Canada and the United States in early 2024.

About our partner, Limmi

Limmi is a technology company providing a modern AI-powered data and analysis platform to transform life sciences and healthcare analytics, enhancing big data and machine learning models to power new discovery in early disease detection and healthcare applications. Limmi's disease insights platform utilizes advanced algorithms to find crucial insights, ultimately leading to earlier detection of disease and transforming how patients are treated, supporting improved outcomes and lower costs.

For more information about Syantra, the Syantra DX Platform Technology, and the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer test, please visit: www.syantra.com

Social Media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syantra Inc.