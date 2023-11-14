RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Training Industry today announced its selections for the 2023 Top Training Companies™ lists for the IT & Technical Training sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

ROI Training Named to Training Industry’s 2023 Top IT & Technical Training Companies List (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to receive this award from the Training Industry team for the fifth consecutive year."

ROI Training, headquartered in New York, was selected for the fifth consecutive year and seventh time overall. ROI's work with leading cloud providers including Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, along with its reputation for delivering customized IT training and new hire programs for the financial services industry, have it uniquely positioned in the market.

Selection to the 2023 Training Industry Top IT & Technical Training Companies lists was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the IT and technical training market.

Client and user representation.

Business performance and growth.

"This year's Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies are leading innovators in the IT training sector," said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies demonstrate high-quality content on topics and skill sets such as cybersecurity, data science/analytics, cloud computing, programming with a wide range of programming languages and much more. Utilizing advanced technologies and modalities like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and virtual labs, these companies take an immersive approach to training and work continuously to quickly adapt and keep up with the ever-changing IT market."

"We are thrilled to receive this award from the Training Industry team for the fifth consecutive year. This award is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and effective training solutions that help our clients achieve their business goals. It is a validation of our team's hard work and dedication to providing our clients with the best possible training experience. We are committed to continuous improvement and will continue to work hard to set the standard for excellence," said David Carey, CEO of ROI Training.

About ROI Training, Inc.

Established in 2002, ROI Training, Inc. is an industry-recognized leader in designing, developing, and delivering customized technology and management training programs. ROI has trained over 350,000 people globally in cloud technologies and best practices. ROI's world-class instructors and mentors work closely with clients to deliver the skills and best practices required in a fast-paced, global enterprise. Our comprehensive curriculum includes Cloud, Big Data, GenAI, Web and Mobile Application Development, Agile Development, Security, Java, Python, and Technology Project Management. Information about ROI Training can be found at https://www.roitraining.com

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazines, webinars, podcasts, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

Media Contact:

Michael Gilchrist

michael.gilchrist@roitraining.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ROI Training, Inc.