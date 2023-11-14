Oman Air Takes Delivery of First 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Oman Air announced an order and delivery of the operator's first 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). The order is the first dedicated cargo aircraft for the Muscat-based carrier.

Boeing and Oman Air announced an order and delivery of the operator’s first 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). (Image: Boeing) (PRNewswire)

Oman Air Cargo saw its cargo volume increase 42 percent during the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, driven primarily by capacity expansion across its passenger airplane fleet. With the ability to carry up to 23.9 tonnes of freight at a range of 3,750 km, the 737-800BCF will contribute to continued capacity growth.

"The freighter will contribute to the growth of the air cargo logistics sector in Oman and beyond, will be based at our strategically located Muscat hub and will enhance our ability to connect East and West," said Oman Air.

"The 737-800BCF brings the right payload and range to complement Oman Air's passenger fleet with dedicated cargo capacity," said Kate Schaefer, vice president of Boeing Commercial Modifications. "We are honored to partner with Oman Air Cargo to support their operation with a proven and reliable freighter.

Built on one of the industry's most efficient and reliable platforms, the 737-800BCF is designed for customers who are responding to increased cargo demand, optimizing fleets, or replacing older freighters. Compared to the previous generation of standard-body freighters, the fuel efficient 737-800BCF has up to 20 percent lower fuel use and CO2 emissions per tonne.

Touch labor for the freighter conversion was completed at Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. (STAECO).

About Oman Air Cargo

Oman Air Cargo, established in 2009, is a leading air cargo carrier in the Middle East, having earned a worldwide reputation for offering high-standard products and leading customer service. We offer our customers bespoke solutions to meet their freight transportation needs, including special commodities such as pharma, fresh produce, valuables and dangerous goods, with express connections through our state-of-the-art hub in Muscat.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

At Dubai Airshow:

Nadine Fanous

+971-56-422-9051

nadine.fanous@boeing.com

USA:

Charlie Kauffman

Charles.w.kauffman2@boeing.com

Boeing Media Relations

media@boeing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boeing