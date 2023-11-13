Safe Life's U.S. Expansion Continues with the Strategic Acquisitions of AED Authority and AED Market

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a Stockholm-based company with portfolio companies across Europe and North America, has expanded its reach in the United States by acquiring AED Authority® and AED Market. These acquisitions build upon the successful integration of Coro Medical, Safe Life's first U.S. acquisition, which established their cornerstone for the American defibrillation industry.

Safe Life is a global group of AED and first aid companies across North America and Europe. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome AED Authority® and AED Market to Safe Life," states Jimmy Eriksson, Safe Life CEO. "These acquisitions not only strengthen our presence in the American market but also widen our range of offerings, enabling us to provide a comprehensive solution for our valued customers."

AED Authority®, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Ashton Narva, has been applauded for its comprehensive AED program management, a service designed to ensure the efficacy and readiness of AEDs in emergency situations.

"I'm excited to partner with leading AED Distributors and provide our premier AED Concierge® Management Program globally. It aligns perfectly with our mission of 'simplifying saving lives worldwide,'" said Narva.

Matthew Spencer, CEO of Coro Medical and home to AED.US, expresses his long-standing admiration for Narva's work. "I have known and respected Ashton for well over a decade. AED Authority's AED Concierge® is a fantastic addition to Coro Medical's offerings. Ashton and his team are great people, and I can't wait to start working with them."

Since 2017, AED Market, Safe Life's third U.S. acquisition and twentieth acquisition in total, has focused on the retail side of AEDs, catering to a wide range of clients. AED Market specializes in making AEDs accessible for both public and private use, providing exceptional customer service and affordable options.

Chris Hendershot, AED Market CEO, shares his enthusiasm about integrating with Safe Life: "By joining Safe Life, it allows us to continue to grow exponentially while providing the best products in the industry and top-notch customer service. This will allow us to reach more customers and offer additional products and services, but ultimately save more lives!"

"Chris and his team at AED Market have done an amazing job in several verticals. They have multiplied over the last five years, and we can learn a lot from how they have done it," says Spencer.

By uniting the strengths of Safe Life, Coro Medical, AED Authority®, and AED Market, the companies have created a powerful alliance, raising the bar for creativity and customer care and contributing to creating safer communities by improving access to essential life-saving devices. Collectively, Safe Life has placed over 500,000 AEDs in the US, Canada, and Europe as the group continues to position itself as the leading AED provider in Europe and North America.

About Safe Life

Founded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focusing on providing life-saving equipment and related training. With a core business in Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), Safe Life has acquired numerous companies across Europe and North America since its inception.

Contact: Jenna Alvich, media@coromed.us

