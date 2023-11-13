Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) real-world evidence innovation further extends Verantos' lead in artificial intelligence for cardiometabolic conditions

Technology enables accurate identification of relevant concepts from routinely collected data

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos, the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence at scale, today announced the presentation of an abstract on the use of artificial intelligence in cardiometabolic conditions. The technology enables researchers to gather high-quality real-world data on NASH, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and related conditions.

Presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Liver Meeting® 2023, the abstract showcases the exceptional accuracy and completeness attainable in NASH by Verantos technology. These high-reliability data were extracted from advanced sources such as electronic health record narrative clinician notes. High-reliability real-world data (RWD) is required to generate high-validity real-world evidence (RWE). Key results from the abstract include:

Overall accuracy for identification of NASH-related concepts was 96.7% vs 54.1%, using Verantos AI and traditional approaches, respectively.

Important concepts such as NAFLD and alcohol use require rich clinical datasets and advanced technology beyond natural language processing, such as the approach used by Verantos.

"Verantos' advances in artificial intelligence afford life sciences organizations unprecedented real-world insights into metabolic diseases," said Dan Riskin, M.D., CEO of Verantos. "High-validity RWE can facilitate more effective partnerships and better decision-making between life sciences firms, healthcare providers, insurance firms, and regulatory agencies, ultimately benefitting patients."

NAFLD is the leading cause of chronic liver disease globally and is estimated to cost the U.S. healthcare system more than $100 billion each year. According to the American Liver Foundation, approximately 25% of Americans have NAFLD or its more severe form, NASH. The number of cases is growing with the increasing prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

About Verantos

Verantos is the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence for life sciences organizations. By incorporating robust clinical narrative data and artificial intelligence technology, Verantos is the first company to generate high-validity evidence at scale across therapeutic areas with measured accuracy, completeness, and traceability. Credible evidence accelerates clinical development, market access, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory initiatives.

