LONGi Founder Li Zhenguo Announced as Panel Speaker for APEC CEO Summit in San Francisco

November 15 panel discussion features high-profile speakers on topic of international equity in sustainability

XI'AN, China, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, a global leader in solar technology, today announced that Li Zhenguo, company founder and president, is a featured speaker at the upcoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco on November 15. The panel, which also includes H.E. Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Philippines; Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber; and Anna Bjerde, Managing Director for Operations, The World Bank, will focus on the international imperative to bring more global equity to sustainability.

"It is an honor to be invited to speak about equity in sustainable energy," said Li Zhenguo. "There is a global responsibility to ensure we have a livable planet in the future. The world needs an energy transition to more solar power. Currently, even though the sun shines everywhere, 80% of the world's energy is consumed by just 20% of the population, nearly 11% of people have no access to electricity and one-third of the population has no access to clean energy for cooking. We know harnessing solar power across the globe will improve local economies and the lives of billions of people, and this belief is the foundation of everything we do at LONGi."

LONGi is the world's largest manufacturer of solar wafers and solar modules. One of every four solar modules in use was designed and built by the company. Founded in 2000, LONGi is dedicated to making clean energy technology more efficient and more accessible. At the beginning of 2023, US renewable developer Invenergy announced a partnership with LONGi to build a solar module plant with an annual production capacity of 5GW in Ohio, USA, expected to begin operation in the first half of 2024.

As a global leader in solar innovation and research, LONGi continuously works to improve PV power generation. The company has broken the world record for solar cell efficiency 15 times since April 2021. Recently, the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) confirmed LONGi has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 33.9% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell, and industry first. The company is working to drive down the cost of producing solar modules, while increasing their accessibility across the globe, in order to help achieve clean energy equity worldwide.

"I am grateful that the APEC organizers put equitable sustainability on the program," said Li Zhenguo. "I am looking forward to an open and interesting conversation with my panel colleagues. Every decision we make today has great consequence for our planet's future."

The annual APEC CEO Summit will be held in San Francisco, California, November 14-16 at the Moscone Center West. The Summit will bring entrepreneurs and thought leaders together to discuss strategies and solutions to the economic, environmental, and societal challenges what the countries surrounding the Pacific Rim are encountering for. For more information about the summit, please visit here.

