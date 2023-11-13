Forge Institute's Commitment to Military Veterans Earns National Recognition from the U.S Department of Labor

State of Arkansas takes note: awards grant to expand the Forge Fellowship

Key Facts

Forge Institute has received the U.S. Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Medallion Award, recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment.

Forge Institute joins a roster of distinguished national organizations to have earned this award, including The Boeing Company, Raytheon Technologies, Verizon, Viasat, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation

The State of Arkansas also recognized Forge Institute's success at reskilling veterans, awarding a grant to expand the Forge Fellowship to encompass a diverse array of industries and career fields beyond IT, cyber, AI and more.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Institute, a leading national provider of cybersecurity training and workforce development solutions, has been recognized with the prestigious 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award Platinum Level from the U.S. Department of Labor. This distinguished honor acknowledges Forge Institute's exceptional commitment to recruiting, upskilling, and employing veterans.

By meeting the rigorous criteria for the Platinum Medallion Award, Forge Institute has demonstrated its unwavering support for veterans and their unique skills and experiences. Forge's dedication to providing veterans with meaningful employment opportunities aligns with its mission to advance cyber capabilities through innovative private-public partnerships.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the HIRE Vets Medallion Award and to be given the opportunity to expand the Forge Fellowship in partnership with the Arkansas Office of Skills Development," said Scott A. Anderson, Chief External Affairs Officer & Retired United States Air Force Officer. "This recognition affirms our unwavering commitment to empowering veterans to thrive in the civilian workforce."

Forge Institute's deep-rooted connections with military-based organizations underscore its dedication to veteran employment. Forge operates the Starbase Arkansas STEM program at Little Rock Air Force Base and serves as an official provider of the U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program, enabling service members to gain valuable hands-on learning experiences during their transition to civilian life.

Other 2023 honorees include Sandia National Laboratories, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Technologies, Verizon, Viasat, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, ManTech International Corp., Battelle Energy Alliance (Idaho National Laboratory), MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Booz Allen Hamilton, The MITRE Corporation, and ArcBest and Windstream Holdings (both of Arkansas) among others.

Recognition on the State and National Level

As the nation begins to recognize Forge Institute as a major contributor to the reskilling of our military veterans, the State of Arkansas has also taken note of Forge's value to veterans and the state's security. A strategic partnership with the State of Arkansas and the Office of Skills Development will broaden the Forge Fellowship's scope beyond IT/Tech and cyber, encompassing a diverse range of industries and career fields. It will also directly support 50 transitioning veterans in Arkansas.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Office of Skills Development to expand our impact on transitioning service members and the State of Arkansas," said Kenny Willoughby, Program Manager of the Forge Fellowship program. "This partnership will provide veterans with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed in the civilian workforce and gain quality employment here in Arkansas."

The Forge Fellowship's expansion will include innovative employer-matching-internship programs, collaborations with industry partners, and comprehensive career readiness resources. The Fellowship aims to attract and upskill veterans in Arkansas, contributing to the state's economic growth and prosperity.

"The Forge Fellowship's approach to workforce development empowers veterans by providing them with the skills to succeed in the civilian workforce, which, in turn, strengthens out state's economy. At OSD, we are continually looking for strategic ways to invest in workforce efforts. We are thrilled to partner with the Forge Institute on this project on the eve of Veteran's Day." said Stephanie Isaacs, Director, Office of Skills Development, Arkansas Department of Commerce.

Providing More Opportunities for Veterans

The awards and partnerships enable Forge to reach more veterans, many of whom are seeking pathways to continue their calling for defending our nation. The effort has not gone unnoticed by the Arkansas' leadership.

"The work Forge Institute is doing in Arkansas is making a positive difference for people and the community. By providing veterans with the skills and resources they need to succeed in the civilian workforce, Forge Institute is not only helping veterans but also strengthening our state's economy. I'm proud of the work Stephanie Isaacs and her team are doing to reskill veterans and support existing businesses and attract new ones, to build a thriving economy for Arkansas." Hugh McDonald, Secretary of Commerce, State of Arkansas

Forge Institute is deeply committed to its mission of empowering veterans and advancing cybersecurity capabilities to support national defense here in the heartland. Forge's receipt of the HIRE Vets Medallion Award and its ongoing expansion initiatives underscore its dedication to making a lasting impact on veterans, the cybersecurity industry, and the State of Arkansas.

About Forge Institute

Forge Institute is the Nation's leader in advancing cyber capabilities through innovative partnerships across the public and private sectors. Our mantra, "Forever One Step Ahead," is our reminder to remain vigilant, updated, and innovative against an enemy that seeks nothing less than the permanent disruption of our way of life. Forge Institute's portfolio includes the Emerging Threat Center, The Forge Academy, The Forge Fellowship, and Innovation Labs, which explore industry and federally funded projects with our research partners. For more information, visit the Forge Institute at: https://www.forge.institute

