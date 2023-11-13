AnchorDx, DiaCarta Partner Developing Novel Cancer Screening Tests

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnchorDx, a leading diagnostics company developing cancer early detection tests, announced today that it has entered into a long-term collaboration with DiaCarta, a precision molecular diagnostics company and developer of novel oncology and infectious disease tests, for product development and global commercialization in the cancer screening arena.

(PRNewsfoto/Guangzhou AnchorDx Co., LTD) (PRNewswire)

AnchorDx and DiaCarta will collaborate to develop and commercialize molecular diagnostic products for the global market. The collaboration will leverage proprietary technologies for DNA methylation and mutation detection developed by each company.

AnchorDx's DNA methylation test was granted a Breakthrough Device designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2021. Meanwhile, AnchorDx is currently conducting a registrational and prospective clinical trial (NCT05643690) for the UriFind PMA application (https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05643690), in which DiaCarta will also participate as one of the clinical testing laboratories.

"Partnering with AnchorDx allows both companies to combine their technical expertise to develop high precision mutation and methylation assays with the needed high sensitivity and specificity to meet the evolving needs for precision diagnostics," said Dr. Adam (Aiguo) Zhang, CEO and President of DiaCarta.

"We are committed to bring the best cancer diagnostic products to global market. Toward that goal we are excited to work with the world-leading diagnostics company DiaCarta, to commercialize our leading cancer screening products and co-develop future cancer screening diagnostic tests," said Dr. Jian-Bing Fan, Founder and CEO at AnchorDx.

As cancer becomes a dominant disease in China and worldwide, a global strategy and solution is needed for early cancer detection and diagnosis. Through the collaboration with DiaCarta, AnchorDx expects to accelerate its early cancer screening programs and develop a robust product pipeline.

About AnchorDx

Founded in 2015, AnchorDx is a world-leading developer of cancer screening and early detection solutions based on methylation technology. AnchorDx strives to revolutionize single/multi/pan-cancer screening or early detection technologies and products. Its current product pipeline encompasses more than 70% of high-incidence cancers. In addition, AnchorDx has a proprietary genome database focused on the molecular make-up of early cancers and an artificial intelligence platform designed for early lung cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment.

About DiaCarta

DiaCarta is a molecular diagnostics company that has developed innovative technologies that transform patient care by providing effective precision diagnostics using liquid biopsy. In addition to its FDA EUA approved QuantiVirus™ SARS-CoV-2 Tests DiaCarta offers a range of testing services from QClamp® qPCR tests to its OptiSeq™ XNA-NGS panels. Its novel XNA technology provides high level of sensitivity as it clamps the wild-type sequence and amplifies the mutant target sequence. Using this technology the company has developed its highly sensitive early detection ColoScape™ Colorectal Cancer test using blood. Powered by its isobDNA™ technology that provides high level of detection by amplifying the signal and requiring no RNA/DNA extraction or amplification, the company has developed its revolutionary RadTox™ test that personalizes radiation and Chemotherapy, serving to assess tumor response and enhancing patient care. Based in Pleasanton California, the company is ISO certified GMP-compliant and offers CLIA certified laboratory services to its customers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guangzhou AnchorDx Co., LTD