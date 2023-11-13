Amped Fitness® Announces Grand Opening of Five New Locations Across Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amped Fitness®, no stranger to the game in the fitness industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening dates of five brand new locations across Florida. These former fitness centers were acquired earlier this year and have since undergone a 360' renovation to live up to the unparalleled Amped Fitness® standard and design.

These new facilities are set to provide the communities of Sarasota, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Daytona Beach, and Plantation with an all-new workout experience and some much needed AMPED ENERGY!

Sarasota, FL - December 4th: The grand opening of the Tuttle Ave location will kickstart Amped Fitness's expansion journey in the Sunshine State. Residents of Sarasota can look forward to cutting-edge equipment ranging from Core®, Amped Fitness® line, Total Gym®, Booty Builder®, Sorinex®, and more! Located at: 3840 S Tuttle Ave, Sarasota, FL.

Tampa, FL - December 6th: After hearing the community's request for a Tampa location for years, the Amped Team is excited to lay down their roots in Carrollwood, right on Dale Mabry Hwy. The facility will boast a range of amenities and member perks alongside their best-in-class equipment. Located at: 14350 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL.

Plantation, FL - December 18th: Just two weeks after their Tampa grand opening, the MASSIVE 40k sqft Plantation location will open its doors, offering South Florida residents an all-new fitness experience and state of the art equipment ranging from Core®, Amped Fitness® Line, Prime, Total Gym®, Booty Builder®, Sorinex® and more. Located at: 7067 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL - December 19th: Amped Fitness® is scheduled to open their FIRST EVER Sapphire Club just one short week before the holiday in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. Available for residents 18 years of age and up, new members can take full advantage of limited memberships, no wait lines, and unique equipment such as the highly requested belt squat, standing hip thrust, and plate-loaded lateral raise machine. Located at: 928 N Federal Hwy Unit 2707, Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Daytona Beach, FL - December 20th: Wrapping up their biggest wave of grand openings, Amped Fitness® will commemorate its 18th corporate location the following day. Residents of Daytona Beach can look forward to the one-of-a-kind Amped Fitness® culture, unique gym design, AND versatile equipment ranging from Matrix®, Amped Fitness® Line, Total Gym®, Booty Builder®, Sorinex®, and more. Located at: 2455 W International Speedway Blvd, Unit #800, Daytona Beach, FL

Amped Fitness® is set to pre-launch their grand openings with vendor-packed parking lot parties the week before. Potential members can stop by to meet the team, take a peek inside, get the inside scoop on the unique amenities, and enter for a chance to win one free year of VIP+.

The five new Amped Fitness'® five new locations will join the brand's existing network of corporate fitness centers known for their best-in-class personal training, unique line of equipment, and the gym culture that comes second to none.

Amped Fitness® is rumored to be including a special celebrity guest to join the team on opening day! The company urges their community to stay tuned to their social pages to find out which Olympia–winning athlete will be making an appearance at each grand opening.

"We are stoked to continue our Florida takeover with these 5 new locations," said Travis Labazzo, CEO of Amped Fitness®. "Get ready…Casselberry, Pompano Beach, and West Palm Beach–You're NEXT!"

For more information about Amped Fitness® and potential franchise opportunities, please visit ampedfitness.com/franchise-opportunity.

