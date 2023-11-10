Ireland-U.S. Council Presents David McCourt with Outstanding Achievement Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David McCourt, a celebrated founder and investor of innovative technology, media and telecommunications companies globally, has been presented with the Ireland-U.S. Council's Award for Outstanding Achievement at a ceremony in New York, celebrating his significant contribution to enhancing economic relationships between America and the Emerald Isle.

Founded in 1962, the Ireland-U.S. Council is regarded as one of the foremost organizations building communications between business, political and opinion leaders on both sides of the Atlantic. Past winners of the award are prominent politicians including former Taoiseach (Prime Minister of Ireland) Bertie Ahern, and business leaders such as Dr. Michael Smurfit (Jefferson Smurfit Group plc), Daniel Tully (Merrill Lynch & Co.), Denis Brosnan (Kerry Group plc) and Dr. Peter Sutherland (BP and Goldman Sachs).

Tom Higgins, president of the Ireland-U.S. Council, said: "We are delighted to present David McCourt with the Ireland-U.S. Council Award for Outstanding Achievement and continue our long tradition of celebrating those individuals who have shown vision and leadership to strengthen the bond between America and Ireland.

"David's credentials as an entrepreneur have had a material impact in the United States and Ireland. As the founder and Chairman of National Broadband Ireland (NBI), David has spearheaded the rollout of the Irish Government's National Broadband Plan, which is well regarded as one of the most successful multi-billion-dollar megaprojects in the world. In his leadership of this vast Public Private Partnership, David has created an impressive blueprint for others to follow, whereby he's looked beyond the task of laying fibre cable to care deeply about opportunities to expand job creation, community development, and education."

Described by The Economist as possessing "incredible credentials as a telecom revolutionary" McCourt has spent his 30-year career at the intersection of public policy, business and society. Having founded the first competitive phone company in America, McCourt invented the triple play that is voice, video and data – today considered the norm. He has founded or bought over 25 companies in nine countries.

Delivering the Irish State's National Broadband Plan, his team at NBI is laying enough fibre to go around the world nearly four times to deploy its network to over 1.1 million people across 569,000 rural homes, farms, schools and businesses. Acting on the Irish Government's mandate, no-one will be left behind.

David McCourt commented: "I am honored to accept this award for Outstanding Achievement from the Ireland-U.S. Council and join a great line of visionaries and leaders before me. Ireland and the United States have a very special relationship, and after a hundred years of Irish people helping to build America, they've clearly left their mark. Now, I believe Ireland is showing America some powerful lessons on how to thrive long into the future. In the case of its National Broadband Plan, Ireland has committed to giving a fibre to every man, woman and child.

"The reason this connectivity is so critical is because tomorrow, the winners on the global stage won't be those who can make widgets cheaper than someone else, or pack more widgets into a 40-foot container, or fill more container ships faster than anyone else. Tomorrow, the winners will be those who can move, manipulate, store, and make useful information out of data. And Ireland will soon be the most connected country in Europe, and one of the most connected countries in the world."

David McCourt is the Chairman and CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital, the worldwide investors in technology, media and telecommunications. He is also the Chairman of National Broadband Ireland, delivering Ireland's National Broadband Plan.

Recognized as one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, McCourt is also an Emmy Award-winning television producer and is the author of the bestselling book Total Rethink. He is the inaugural economist in residence at USC Annenberg and the inaugural executive in residence for Entrepreneurial Economics and Innovation at Georgetown University.

