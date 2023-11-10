Ampaire Makes Aviation History with First Hybrid Electric Flight into Silicon Valley

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampaire Inc., a leader in electric aviation technology, has achieved a historic milestone and unprecedented leap toward sustainable aviation, as CEO Kevin Noertker flew in the company's flagship aircraft on the first-ever hybrid electric flight into Palo Alto Airport, to meet with investors in the heart of Silicon Valley.

As the first company to accomplish such a feat, Ampaire is leading the charge in reducing carbon emissions and operational costs in the aviation industry. This successful flight underscores the confidence Ampaire has in its technology. It demonstrates the reliability, efficiency, and readiness of Ampaire's hybrid electric airplanes, offering a glimpse into a future where air travel is greener and more accessible.

"The flight into Palo Alto Airport is not just a technical verification of our systems but a clear message that the era of electric aviation is upon us," said Kevin Noertker, CEO of Ampaire. "Palo Alto is renowned as a stomping ground for innovative startups that embrace new ideas and technologies. We invite forward-thinking investors to fly with us on our journey as we redefine the boundaries of air travel and push towards a zero-emissions future."

The landmark flight highlights the vital role regional airports like Palo Alto play in bringing advanced, sustainable transportation options directly to the heart of communities. Conveniently located near the famed Sand Hill Road, Ampaire hosted visits by local investors, key stakeholders, city council members and members of the press. Guests had a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the potential of hybrid electric aviation and its far-reaching impact on the future of transportation.

The company's innovation places it at the vanguard of an industry on the brink of transformation, opening up new opportunities for investment in sustainable solutions. Ampaire's optimized hybrid electric airplanes have demonstrated fuel savings of over 50 percent versus the standard airplanes on which they are based. Delivering substantial fuel savings and emissions reductions, these airplanes also decrease operating costs, retain full flight distance capability, and do not require new airport infrastructure like novel fueling or charging stations. These capabilities have enabled Ampaire to deploy these groundbreaking technologies broadly, including island hopping in Hawaii and Scotland, crossing the United States, and journeying over Canada and Alaska.

This milestone is a signal to the aviation industry and investors that Ampaire is rapidly advancing toward commercial viability, aligning with global sustainability goals, and is ready to lead the new age of aviation.

Los Angeles based Ampaire is a cutting-edge aviation company committed to transforming the industry through electrification. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Ampaire is dedicated to developing technology that will reduce aviation's carbon footprint and make air travel more accessible to communities around the world. The company has developed a platform of hybrid electric and electric propulsion technologies applicable across numerous aircraft types. Upgrading existing aircraft to hybrid electric power is Ampaire's rapid, capital efficient approach to making commercial electric air travel a reality with available technology. Ampaire has scored a series of industry firsts since the 2019 maiden flight of its Electric EEL technology testbed aircraft, including the longest flight for a hybrid electric aircraft--1,135 statute miles en route from Los Angeles to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and the maiden flight of its hybrid electric Eco Caravan aircraft in 2022, the world's largest hybrid electric airplane. For more information about Ampaire, https://www.ampaire.com/ .

