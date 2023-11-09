Visibly & NextDayContacts partner with Oggleyes.com to continue expanding access to vision care

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visibly and NextDayContacts continue to show their commitment to increasing access to proper vision care nationwide with their partnership with Oggleyes . This collaboration fulfills the Oggleyes mission, which is to connect visitors with high-quality eye care services. It achieves this by offering the convenience of Visibly's FDA-cleared online visual acuity test and the exceptional service provided by NextDayContacts.

This partnership marks another milestone in achieving our mission of increasing access to vision care worldwide.

Founded in 2020, Oggleyes.com aims to inform, educate, and connect individuals with the best vision-related services in their area. With the help of Visibly and NextDayContacts, their users' access to vision care services grew immensely!

"Oggleyes' visitors are known for seeking excellence in their eye care choices and we are thrilled to partner with them to offer Visibly's visual acuity test and online contact lens ordering platform. This partnership marks another milestone in expanding our reach and achieving our mission of increasing access to vision care worldwide," said Brent Rasmussen, CEO of Visibly.

Oggleyes' new platform puts essential vision care information at consumers' fingertips, provides unprecedented convenience, and is complemented by the speed and efficiency of Visibly and NextDayContacts. With access to Visibly's online visual acuity test, patients are now able to conveniently renew their prescriptions in the comfort of their homes in as little as six minutes. Moreover, the launch of Oggleyes.NextDayContacts.com empowers Oggleyes visitors access to all major contact lens brands online. The combined services of Oggleyes, Visibly, and NextDayContacts provide customers with the industry's best and most convenient eye care services.

ABOUT VISIBLY

Visibly is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, building digital vision care solutions that enable patient choice and provider capacity. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily and make other aspects of vision care more convenient and accessible to everyone.

ABOUT OGGLEYES

Founded in 2020, Oggleyes.com founding mission and long-term objective of contributing to advancing Vision Health and well-being for everyone continues to be our goal. It is a very important mission, and we aim to improve the lives of millions by improving their vision and health. The way we accomplish this is by connecting our visitors with the most qualified eye care professionals in their area.

