Rob Dongoski joins Kearney's Consumer Industries and Retail Practice to help drive agribusiness and food efforts

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global management consulting firm Kearney has announced the appointment of Rob Dongoski as a partner in its Consumer Industries and Retail Practice, where he will focus on agribusiness and food. He is well-known in the industry as a visionary for the evolution of our food system as well as how companies can capitalize on opportunities and manage disruptive change.

"We're very excited to welcome Rob to Kearney," said Leslie Parker, Americas lead for the Consumer Industries and Retail Practice. "He brings extensive experience in agribusiness across seeds, crop protection, livestock, dairy, and grain processing to Kearney's growing agribusiness capabilities. This experience combined with Rob's deep knowledge of consumer food trends will play a vital role in deepening our firm's abilities to help consumer goods companies regenerate their businesses to focus on consumers' changing needs while also being planet-friendly using regenerative agriculture practices."

Dongoski has more than 25 years of experience as a consulting partner, mostly focused on the food system, including agribusiness, meat processors, food and beverage manufacturing, grocery, and restaurants. Previously with a Big 4 consultancy, he built the firm's Global Agribusiness Center and led a global team that served clients in all regions of the world through innovation, deep expertise, and a results-oriented, collaborative framework. His personal areas of consulting expertise include growth, strategy, M&A, innovation, and operating model improvement. His educational background includes a master of science degree in agricultural economics from Purdue University.

This is Kearney's second major food/agri-related hire in the United States in the past year, as James Wilde joined the firm in November 2022. During his time with Kearney, Wilde has been working with consumer brands and their partners in industries such as retail, insurance, and healthcare to better understand sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, we have been the trusted advisor to C-suites, government bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Our people make us who we are. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we work alongside our clients to regenerate their businesses to create a future that works for everyone. Learn more at www.kearney.com.

