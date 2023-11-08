West Cary Group Partners with Richmond EDA to Earn Two International Economic Development Awards

Richmond Economic Development website and annual report ranked among the world's best by the International Economic Development Council

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Cary Group – one of the largest minority-owned advertising and technology firms in the U.S. – the City of Richmond, and the Economic Development Authority of the City of Richmond (EDA) recently won two 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Awards by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Together, the partners earned a silver award for the creation of the EDA's new website as well as a bronze award for the fiscal year 2022 annual report created for the City of Richmond Department of Economic Development.

"We are thrilled that West Cary Group's collaboration with Richmond Economic Development is receiving worldwide renown."

The IEDC awards recognize the best economic development programs, partnerships, marketing materials, and influential leaders across the globe.

"We are thrilled that our collaboration with Richmond Economic Development is receiving worldwide renown," said Moses Foster, West Cary Group president and CEO. "We've enjoyed a fantastic partnership with the City and the EDA, and we're proud that our work together is helping to sustain a vibrant economy for our community and our region."

This is the third IEDC award for West Cary Group. In 2022, the agency and the City of Richmond earned a gold Excellence award for rvadiamond.com. The website helped attract 15 development bids from teams eager to reimagine Richmond's baseball stadium and surrounding area – the 68-acre Diamond District site – considered among the East Coast's most attractive revitalization projects. Construction is expected to begin next year.

"Richmond is in growth mode," continued Foster, "and West Cary Group is excited to continue to contribute to our city's evolution."

Discover West Cary Group's award-winning work by visiting RichmondEDA.com and downloading the Fiscal Year 2022 Richmond Economic Development Annual Report.

About West Cary Group

West Cary Group is a full-service, minority-owned advertising, technology and communications agency founded in 2007 by Moses Foster. The firm uniquely operates as a delivery engine capable of executing on insights throughout the customer journey, courtesy of a broad range of talent in a one-stop shop. It specializes in merging award-winning creative with rigorous data analysis to create marketing campaigns with truly measurable outcomes. West Cary Group's capabilities include digital advertising and media, mobile application design and development, web design and development, brand marketing and advertising, and direct response marketing.

View original content:

SOURCE West Cary Group