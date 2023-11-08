Quantic® Electronics to Showcase Mission-Critical Electronics at the 2023 Association of Old Crows Symposium

Visit Booth #911 to speak with experts about Quantic's portfolio of advanced RF & microwave, capacitor and magnetic solutions
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics today announced that it will exhibit at the 2023 Association of Old Crows Symposium (AOC), December 11th-13th in National Harbor, MD. Experts from Quantic and their businesses Quantic ECI, Quantic Eulex, Quantic Evans, Quantic Paktron, Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics), Quantic TRM, Quantic UTC, Quantic Wenzel and Quantic X-Microwave will showcase a wide range of products and solutions in Booth #911.
Quantic is defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics with our portfolio of mission-critical RF & microwave, capacitor, resistor, magnetic and sensing products. Our reliable, off-the-shelf and purpose-built components and integrated assemblies provide customers with a quantum improvement in speed, power, and density.
Visit Booth #911 to learn more about our products, including:
- 3U OpenVPX SOSA-aligned card assemblies & quick-turn prototypes
- 20,000+ COTS RF/MW components across all businesses
- Flexible RF/MW drop-in components "X-MWblocks" for rapid prototyping
- Custom designed passive and active RF/MW solutions, including RF filters, multiplexers and RF control products
- Custom, high-reliability RF/MW components and subsystems
- Ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators, frequency sources, and integrated microwave assemblies to 30 GHz and beyond
- Proven space-optimized RF/MW products and designs
- Beamforming networks and high power products designed to AESA standards across markets
- Custom transformers, inductors, coils, and other specialty passive magnetic components
- SWaP-optimized capacitors featuring the industry's highest power density performance for EMP, high power microwave, laser, radar and power hold-up applications
The AOC International Symposium and Convention is the premier event for electronic warfare, electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber-electromagnetic activities, and information operations professionals from around the world.
To schedule a meeting or to learn more, contact Quantic at inquiries@quanticnow.com
About Quantic Electronics
Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.
