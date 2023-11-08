Launchpad Technologies Recognized as a 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Program Company

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Launchpad Technologies Inc. ("Launchpad") received recognition as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ award program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Launchpad demonstrated 315 percent in revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

Launchpad's Founder and CEO Bruce Qi, credits client-centric long-tail support and broad accessibility in the mass market with the company's 315 percent revenue growth. Qi said, "I am truly honored that Launchpad has been acknowledged as a leading technology innovator in Canada. This award underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting our clients in their digital transformation journeys. We are dedicated to delivering comprehensive, data-centric, and scalable solutions for their applications, data, teams, and workflows."

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for a minimum of four years, achieved a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2019 and $5 million in 2022, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada, and invest at least five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

Launchpad is committed to driving seamless digital transformation. Specializing in app, data, and people integration, we supercharge your journey. Our iPaaS platform, PaasportTM, simplifies software integration and workflow automation. We also have handpicked IT experts in your time zone, helping you launch faster, streamline your projects, and cut costs. Your digital future starts here. Learn more: https://www.golaunchpad.io

