Hallmark elevates holiday traditions with seasonal gifts and new greeting cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark is enhancing holiday traditions with new, seasonal products designed to evoke nostalgia and celebrate togetherness. With a wide variety of Keepsake Ornaments , greeting cards and gifts for everyone, Hallmark is adding more merry and more meaning to every celebration the season brings.

"This time of year provides numerous opportunities to gather with loved ones, share stories of holidays past and celebrate traditions," said Jen Walker, vice president of global trends, creative studios, innovation and product development at Hallmark. "From the feeling you get when you receive a holiday card, to the joy that comes from giving a meaningful gift, this holiday season is all about making new memories together, and that's exactly what Hallmark is here to help families do."

Start a New Tradition

Holiday traditions add meaning to our celebrations and inspire connection between family members of all generations. From decorating the tree to intentional gift-giving, Hallmark offers a range of products centered on thoughtfulness and fun.

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments can help families of all stages start a new tradition of ornament collecting this season. From new parents gifting a yearly ornament to their children, to new couples collecting a fun series, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments are here to create traditions, preserve memories and commemorate milestones from the year.

first-time Santas to cozy Christmas mornings , advent calendars , movie nights and stocking stuffers for all ages, Hallmark offers a variety of products designed to complement the festivities. Traditions have a strong place in our hearts, and young families will appreciate gifts that help them merge new celebrations with some from the past. Fromtoandfor all ages, Hallmark offers a variety of products designed to complement the festivities.

gift guide features multiple ideas and categories, from something uniquely fitting for your Secret Santa recipient, to personalized items for those you hold near and dear. Giving gifts is a longstanding custom that provides a thoughtful way to celebrate loved ones. For this year's gift exchange, opt for a gift that reflects the recipient's individuality and shows how much you care. Hallmark'sfeatures multiple ideas and categories, from something uniquely fitting for your Secret Santa recipient, to personalized items for those you hold near and dear.

Experience Nostalgia

'Tis the season for coming together to share stories and memories from the past. It's not just experiences that evoke warm and cozy feelings. The year of 2023 was rich in commemorations of all kinds, with nostalgia playing an important role in entertainment and pop culture trends. From new collections that embrace this cultural shift, to holiday classics that celebrate the spirit of the season, Hallmark has everything shoppers need to welcome wonder and give joy.

Season's Greetings

Holiday greeting cards provide a great way to connect with people who make life brighter all year long both near and far.

Show Appreciation

It's the most wonderful time of the year to spread joy and give thanks. And this holiday season, it really is the thought that counts. From beautiful gift wrap to hostess gifts, Hallmark provides authentic ways to show appreciation.

holiday gift wrap . From premium wrapping paper to gift bags , gift tags and more , Hallmark makes it easy to elevate this year's gift-giving experience. Show your appreciation all season long by adding a thoughtful touch to any gift with Hallmark's collections of unique and traditional. From premiumtoand, Hallmark makes it easy to elevate this year's gift-giving experience.

candles and gift bundles to boxed holiday cards that feature tear-off recipes, Hallmark offers great options to celebrate the hosts of any gathering. Don't forget to thank the host or hostess for bringing everyone together this year. Fromandtothat feature tear-off recipes, Hallmark offers great options to celebrate the hosts of any gathering.

Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store , or sign up for Crown Rewards. As a Crown Rewards member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; and Hallmark Drama – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com . Connect on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , Pinterest , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. (PRNewsfoto/Hallmark Cards, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.