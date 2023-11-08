GHOST TEQUILA ANNOUNCES CHRIS PEDDY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ghost Tequila, a 100% agave small batch premium spiced Tequila, is proud to announce Chris Peddy, who has over 25 years of branding experience, as their new Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Chris will be responsible for overseeing all marketing initiatives nationally and internationally for the brand, while continuing to oversee its rapid expansion. Peddy is one of the first hires from recently appointed CEO, Jeff Popkin.

Peddy most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Mast-Jägermeister, where he was responsible for relaunching an iconic spirits brand to a new generation of consumers. He was part of a team that stabilized a major decline while realizing a new premium pricing revenue stream and building brand health and awareness four years in a row. This included launching new integrated marketing campaigns, such as 'Save The Night' featuring Post Malone, as well as winning multicultural marketing awards for groundbreaking initiatives, such as the 'Lesbian Bar Project' and 'Save Our Stages,' keeping Covid endangered bars and venues open.

Additionally, Chris was responsible for helping lead the acquisition and partnership of Teremana Tequila between Mast-Jägermeister SE and Dwayne Johnson's Siete Bucks Spirits, leading to one of the fastest premium spirits brand launches ever. Before Mast-Jägermeister US, Peddy ran his own brand consulting firm working with both clients and agencies spanning CPG, spirits, technology, and lifestyle. With over 6+ years at Beam Global Spirits, Peddy served as Vice President of Global Brands and Marketing, where he was responsible for managing and building Beam's $1-billion global brand portfolio across multiple core and emerging regions. He led the Jim Beam brand relaunch including a first-ever new global brand visual identity and global campaign, "Make History," featuring Mila Kunis. Furthermore, Peddy has worked with Casa Sauza Tequila Courvoisier Cognac, Cruzan Rum, Effen Vodka, and Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey.

"Chris is an outstanding storyteller and brand builder, the best I've seen in all my years across all beverage categories," explains CEO Jeff Popkin. "His soulful and authentic style has always delivered meaningful results without fail and I'm very excited to see what Chris does with our beautiful baby as I know GHOST Tequila has the bones to do amazing things!"

"I could not be more excited to join the incredible team at Ghost and contribute to the compelling journey of shaping Ghost Tequila into a perfectly spicy, premier lifestyle brand in the world of spirits," says CMO Chris Peddy. "I look forward to leveraging my passion and expertise in collaborating with this dynamic team to take the Ghost brand to unparalleled new heights. Together I know we can set a new standard for excellence in the industry."

Made in Jalisco, Mexico, Ghost Tequila combines real ghost peppers blended with agave to create a "Perfectly Spicy" experience unlike any other. By adding a hint of ghost pepper to the tequila, it elevates every sip and makes perfectly spicy tequila cocktails. Ghost is available in all 50 states, Caribbean, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information please visit ghosttequila.com.

