Elevating Real Estate Lead Nurturing: Launch Control and DealMachine Announce New Partnership

Strategic collaboration merges leading text marketing technology and extensive property data to help real estate investors discover, nurture, and close deals faster

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Control, a leading text marketing platform focused on providing top deliverability, high response and conversion rates, and best-in-class customer support, today unveils its strategic partnership with DealMachine , a prominent prospect data provider in the U.S. This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in the real estate industry, merging Launch Control's cutting-edge technology with DealMachine's extensive database. Together, they empower real estate professionals with unmatched opportunities to discover, nurture, and close off-market deals.

How Launch Control Works with DealMachine

Historically, real estate professionals were left to their own devices, resorting to tactics such as "Driving For Dollars" or establishing local networks to identify potential properties. With this partnership, the game changes. DealMachine brings over 70 predefined filters and 700 data points to the table, enabling users to curate lists and target specific individuals effortlessly. This helps to ensure messages reach the intended audience rapidly. Moreover, those who have an affinity for the traditional approach of property scouting can now instantly access comprehensive data for nearly any property they stumble upon, augmenting their chances of successful outreach.

Launch Control, renowned for its next-gen AI capacities, touts a 90% deliverability rate. It further prides itself on a staggering 98% open rate and a 20% response rate. Its user-friendly dashboard, infused with features like Drip Campaigns and Quick Replies, streamlines the lead conversion journey, significantly slashing lead-to-deal times. Now, in conjunction with DealMachine, real estate professionals are poised to benefit from an all-encompassing lead management framework coupled with dependable data insights, to help facilitate deal closures in as little as 30 days.

"When we partnered with DealMachine, we had one mission in mind: make it easy for real estate investors to engage with people who are ready to sell their property," said Michael Bartolomei, Head of Strategy & Solutions at Launch Control. "This collaboration empowers our clients with accurate, reliable information and streamlined lead management, ensuring they can make informed decisions and confidently engage homeowners with an expressed interest in off-market real estate solutions."

Echoing this sentiment, David Lecko CEO at DealMachine commented, "Partnering with Launch Control is a testament to our commitment to equipping real estate investors with indispensable success tools. Together, we are reshaping the industry, offering a comprehensive solution that simplifies lead discovery, enhances data accuracy, and accelerates deal closures."

About Launch Control

Launch Control is a leading text marketing platform that connects people through the power of personalized messaging. We use AI to create custom messages, blending traditional techniques with new tech for genuine connections. In three years, we've become the U.S.'s largest tech-enabled real estate network, ranked #1 in text marketing for real estate investors, and branched into sectors like consumer goods, social impact, politics, and more. Our AI-driven text marketing solution, combined with our unwavering commitment to client compliance, delivers standout deliverability, response rates, and conversions. Let Launch Control's intelligent messaging platform empower your business communications and customer relationships. Learn more at www.launchcontrol.us and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or Instagram .

About DealMachine

DealMachine empowers real estate professionals to uncover off-market gems effortlessly. With List Builder, users can create lists from a database of 150+ million properties across the United States. Whether physically "Driving for Dollars" or virtually, DealMachine simplifies the lead generation process, enabling real estate professionals to easily focus on closing deals.

For more information about the Launch Control and DealMachine partnership, please visit: launchcontrol.us/partners-deal-machine/

