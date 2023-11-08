DDN Launches Infinia Next-Generation Software-Defined Storage for Enterprise AI and Cloud Needs Everywhere and All at Once

DDN InfiniaTM is a New Storage Paradigm Designed from the Ground Up to Maximize Value in Today's Complex Workflows with Multi-Tenancy, Ease of Management, Security, and Efficiency

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced DDN Infinia – a next-generation software-defined storage platform which leverages two decades of DDN engineering in file system, data orchestration and AI-based optimization, all coming together to usher the era of accelerated computing and generative AI.

DDN Infinia combines multi-tenancy at scale, containerization and the highest levels of speed and efficiency customers have come to expect from DDN systems, with ease of management and powerful security attributes. The novel architecture accelerates and simplifies workflows for the data management demands of today and tomorrow, from generative AI and large language models (LLM) to versatile and complex movements of workflows from the edge to data centers and the cloud.

Burgeoning AI Data Challenges

Enterprises face managing diverse data sources at multiple sites – on-premises, at the edge and in multiple cloud environments – as well as different systems for varying applications and shared access to data sources. Data is created at the edge and must be moved between the edge and the data center to be actionable. The rising demand for distributed unstructured data requires metadata tagging to ensure it moves swiftly, efficiently and securely.

Additional challenges, including increasing electricity costs and a lack of data center real estate, mean enterprises must optimize and fully utilize all resources with storage operating as efficiently as possible. DDN Infinia removes hardware dependencies with built-in core features to answer the requirements for secure enterprise-wide AI data management.

"Data management has become terribly complex, and the market has been clamoring for a new paradigm which solves the challenges of explosive AI data growth in a fully secure, multi-tenant, power efficient and cost-effective way," said Dr. James Coomer, SVP of Products, DDN. "Enterprises need to aggregate varied data types collected by many sensors and sources over distributed locations and ensure that the resulting data is governable, secure and available for business and data processing needs. DDN Infinia was built from the ground up to deliver to these needs."

DDN Infinia Leapfrog Architecture Designed for New Demands

DDN Infinia fulfills data management requirements with a new software-defined platform that delivers high performance and is simple to deploy and scale. DDN Infinia is initially available for Amazon S3 object storage environments, and its core features include:

Hyper Simplicity: Auto-configuring installation - only 10 minutes to deploy; zero downtime via rolling upgrades and elastic expansion; hands-free storage allocation by business policy; multi-tenanted self service

Simple Data Provisioning: Dynamic data engine creates new tenant in one command or one click; sets capacity boundaries and performance shares; fully provisioned within seconds

Multi-Tenancy and QoS: 100% software-based native SLA manager; automates distributed keyspace securely for maximum resource sharing and highest efficiency

Governance and Control: Combines fast and scalable metadata management with scalable storage; reduces complexity and duplication of data and metadata; tracks model training, tag and search, end-to-end model and governance

Energy Efficient, High-Density Appliance

DDN is also launching an appliance designed to maximize the benefits of the DDN Infinia software-defined storage platform. The appliance leverages a 1U, all QLC-flash system with 12 hot-swap 2.5" U.2 NVMe drive bays and up to 4x 200G network ports. DDN Infinia scales out by adding servers to meet workload and performance demands.

DDN will also support a wide range of processors and hardware architectures for completely software-defined deployment in future releases.

DDN Infinia is also available for deployment on Google Cloud, with additional cloud support coming in the future.

DDN is a leading global provider of data storage and data management solutions at scale. We accelerate AI and High Performance Computing workflows and applications in data centers, private and public clouds, and at the edge. Thanks to our technology, over 11,000 customers realize significant efficiencies in their GPU and CPU compute farms, substantially reducing their data center power consumption and footprint. Utilizing highly optimized flash technology and AI-enabled software, our products power some of the largest and most demanding customers in the world in fields such as autonomous driving, AI chatbots, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, government, public sector, and research institutions, as well as generative AI and data analytics applications. Explore our offerings further at ddn.com.

