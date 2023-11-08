ACAMS' The Assembly Canada to Address Evolving Anti-Money Laundering Expectations and New Regulations

Leading regulators, law enforcement officials, and compliance professionals to share guidance on Canada's changing anti-money laundering regime

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACAMS, a leading membership organization dedicated to supporting anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals around the world, will host The Assembly Canada, an insight-packed two-day conference and networking event, beginning on November 16 at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto.

This year's program provides Canadian anti-money laundering (AML) professionals with expert guidance and practical insights to help them understand and meet their evolving regulatory obligations. It will cover a range of topics, including the establishment of a federal beneficial ownership registry, new AML requirements for the mortgage sector, and those affecting armored car carriers under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing regulations.

More than 40 expert speakers will lead the in-depth discussions, including: Sarah Paquet, Director and Chief Executive Officer with the Financial Transactions and Report Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC); Erin Hunt, Director General, Finance Canada; and, Chris Lynam, Director General of the National Cybercrime Coordination Centre. Speakers will analyze Canada's AML regime strategy, the proposed Financial Crime Agency of Canada, as well as British Columbia's AML environment a year after the Cullen recommendations.

The conference program will also delve into potential challenges related to sanctions due diligence concerning property ownership, while addressing a range of other pivotal topics including advancements in the establishment of private-public partnerships aimed at countering financial crimes, exploring new developments related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives that combat forced labor and corruption, as well as revisions in gaming regulations.

"This is a rare opportunity to hear from FINTRAC on the extension of its supervisory role to a number of new entities, and to learn how the national corporate ownership registry is likely to operate just ahead of the imminent passage of federal beneficial ownership legislation and what Finance Canada's goals are," said ACAMS Interim CEO, Mariah Gause. "The Assembly Canada will provide expert guidance and practical insights, revealing how Canadian AML professionals can meet compliance expectations and incorporate new regulations."

